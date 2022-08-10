ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

Denver police were looking for a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash on Wednesday morning that left a bicyclist seriously injured.

The crash happened near East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in the city's East Colfax neighborhood, police said.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a blue Ford Explorer that may have damage on the driver's side mirror. The vehicle was last seen driving west along 13th Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver of the vehicle is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

