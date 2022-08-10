Better Business Bureau Warns Consumers of “F” Rated Businesses. Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY is providing consumers with a list of businesses to avoid. These businesses were identified as offering services and products that have resulted in numerous complaints. These complaints are due to misleading ads and offers, unsatisfactory services, and misrepresented products. Each business identified has been contacted by BBB concerning their business practices, unresolved customer complaints, and failure to discontinue the cause of customer complaints.

