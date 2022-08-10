ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Eater

Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig

Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
everythingsouthcity.com

THE BEST OF MEXICO IN ONE PLACE at La Tapatia Mexicatessen on Grand Avenue South San Francisco

Come every weekend and enjoy our delicious birria. 411 Grand Avenue South San Francisco Phone. (650) 589-5881. About La Tapatia, South City’s favorite Mexican eatery!. La Tapatia was established in South San Francisco in 1976 by Eduardo Haro and Humberto Campos. The business was primarily open as a tortilla factory to supply tortillas to restaurants and other stores. However, a small storefront was included to sell their tortillas, along with other Mexican food products to the general public. This was one of the first Mexican stores of its kind to open in the downtown area of South San Francisco, along Grand Avenue.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings 8/12 - 8/14: Jerry Day, a 1940s swing dance, chalk art & so much music

Stu Allen & Mars Hotel perform at Jerry Day 2014 Photo: Henry Hungerland Photography / Jerry Day Committee. Travel back in time this weekend, to summer-of-love San Francisco at the Jerry Day concert or to the 1940s at a WWII living history event and swing dance in San Jose. Or stay in the present with San Jose Jazz Summerfest in San Jose or a choice of chocolate and chalk art in Berkeley or the Laurel World Music Festival in Oakland. Read on for details.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF

Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can

What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco. That costly, boxy bin is among six trash cans hitting San Francisco’s streets this summer in the city’s long saga in search of the perfect can. Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Beloved Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Gets Permanent Location in Brentwood

Japanese sandwich pop-up Choo Sando is finally getting its own store in Brentwood. Choo Sando will be located at 5222 Burnet Rd Suite 535, opening Wednesday, August 17. Choo Sando serves both Japanese sandwiches and omakase by pre-order. The shop will offer grab-and-go lunch sushi (think: donburi and rolls) at a later date. Sandwiches include savory options like chicken katsu or tamago (Japanese-style egg salad), and sweet options like strawberries with whipped cream, all served on soft milk bread. The sandwiches also come in sampler boxes to try different kinds. With the new location, Choo Sando will expand to vegan and gluten-free options, as well as a daily special.
BRENTWOOD, CA
daytrippen.com

Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do

Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Burlingame, CA [2022 Updated]

Are you looking for the best dining restaurants in Burlingame, CA? Perhaps you have just relocated to Burlingame, and you want to try some of the best local restaurants?. Don’t fret. You’re in the right spot! Burlingame offers many restaurants for patrons to choose from. It has some...
BURLINGAME, CA
The Richmond Standard

Baltic Kiss puckers up for big debut

Baltic Kiss, a new dining and live music venue run by the same crew who operate the wildly popular Black Star Pirate BBQ in Point San Pablo Harbor, is launching a soft opening tonight at its home in the historic Baltic Building at 135 Park Place in Point Richmond. A Grand Opening will follow in a few weeks.
RICHMOND, CA
sfstandard.com

Director’s Cut: A Map to San Francisco in the Movies

The Full House opening credits are legendary—not just because we get to see John Stamos in a mullet, but because they provide some of the most iconic shots of San Francisco. From aerial views of the Golden Gate Bridge to a quaint picnic scene in front of Alamo Square’s Painted Ladies, the television series captured the beauty of the city and its laid-back culture.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
CONCORD, CA
The Richmond Standard

Back to School backpack giveaways abound

With the WCCUSD and other schools returning next week, local backpack giveaways are abounding. Here’s the scoop on several events upcoming in Richmond and San Pablo. The Kiwanis Club of San Pablo and Latino business owners are collaborating with the City of San Pablo for a “Free Backpack Giveaway” Sat. Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Pablo Library, 13751 San Pablo Ave. in San Pablo.
SAN PABLO, CA
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens to-go, delivery-only location

Bonchon, a Korean double-fried chicken chain, is opening its 27th California store in Brentwood at 5611 Lone Tree Way. Owned by local entrepreneur Thomas Nyugen, the restaurant marks the chain's location first to offer only delivery and carryout options. "Not only am I able to grow with such a globally-loved...
BRENTWOOD, CA

