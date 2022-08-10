Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Filipino-Hawaiian Hula Truck to Open Restaurant This Fall
Hula Bar and Kitchen will open in downtown San Jose this year.
Eater
Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig
Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
SFist
Popular Oakland Food Truck Tacos El Último Baile to Set Up Shop In Former Nyum Bai Space This Fall
A highly sought-after taco truck is becoming a brick-and-mortar over in Oakland, with Tacos El Último Baile set to take over the cozy Fruitvale restaurant space that was recently vacated by another popular establishment, Nyum Bai. Berkeleyside had the news about Tacos El Último Baile new permanent location a...
everythingsouthcity.com
THE BEST OF MEXICO IN ONE PLACE at La Tapatia Mexicatessen on Grand Avenue South San Francisco
Come every weekend and enjoy our delicious birria. 411 Grand Avenue South San Francisco Phone. (650) 589-5881. About La Tapatia, South City’s favorite Mexican eatery!. La Tapatia was established in South San Francisco in 1976 by Eduardo Haro and Humberto Campos. The business was primarily open as a tortilla factory to supply tortillas to restaurants and other stores. However, a small storefront was included to sell their tortillas, along with other Mexican food products to the general public. This was one of the first Mexican stores of its kind to open in the downtown area of South San Francisco, along Grand Avenue.
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings 8/12 - 8/14: Jerry Day, a 1940s swing dance, chalk art & so much music
Stu Allen & Mars Hotel perform at Jerry Day 2014 Photo: Henry Hungerland Photography / Jerry Day Committee. Travel back in time this weekend, to summer-of-love San Francisco at the Jerry Day concert or to the 1940s at a WWII living history event and swing dance in San Jose. Or stay in the present with San Jose Jazz Summerfest in San Jose or a choice of chocolate and chalk art in Berkeley or the Laurel World Music Festival in Oakland. Read on for details.
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF
Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can
What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco. That costly, boxy bin is among six trash cans hitting San Francisco’s streets this summer in the city’s long saga in search of the perfect can. Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, […]
Eater
Beloved Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Gets Permanent Location in Brentwood
Japanese sandwich pop-up Choo Sando is finally getting its own store in Brentwood. Choo Sando will be located at 5222 Burnet Rd Suite 535, opening Wednesday, August 17. Choo Sando serves both Japanese sandwiches and omakase by pre-order. The shop will offer grab-and-go lunch sushi (think: donburi and rolls) at a later date. Sandwiches include savory options like chicken katsu or tamago (Japanese-style egg salad), and sweet options like strawberries with whipped cream, all served on soft milk bread. The sandwiches also come in sampler boxes to try different kinds. With the new location, Choo Sando will expand to vegan and gluten-free options, as well as a daily special.
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
daytrippen.com
Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do
Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
'It's stunning': San Francisco's official flower is in full bloom
If you head east past the Conservatory of Flowers just inside Golden Gate Park, you’ll find a San Francisco marvel: the Dahlia Dell. The plot is dedicated completely to the city’s official flower, the Dahlia.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Burlingame, CA [2022 Updated]
Are you looking for the best dining restaurants in Burlingame, CA? Perhaps you have just relocated to Burlingame, and you want to try some of the best local restaurants?. Don’t fret. You’re in the right spot! Burlingame offers many restaurants for patrons to choose from. It has some...
Baltic Kiss puckers up for big debut
Baltic Kiss, a new dining and live music venue run by the same crew who operate the wildly popular Black Star Pirate BBQ in Point San Pablo Harbor, is launching a soft opening tonight at its home in the historic Baltic Building at 135 Park Place in Point Richmond. A Grand Opening will follow in a few weeks.
After bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us to open two new stores in Bay Area
Toys 'R' Us continues its comeback.
sfstandard.com
Director’s Cut: A Map to San Francisco in the Movies
The Full House opening credits are legendary—not just because we get to see John Stamos in a mullet, but because they provide some of the most iconic shots of San Francisco. From aerial views of the Golden Gate Bridge to a quaint picnic scene in front of Alamo Square’s Painted Ladies, the television series captured the beauty of the city and its laid-back culture.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
Back to School backpack giveaways abound
With the WCCUSD and other schools returning next week, local backpack giveaways are abounding. Here’s the scoop on several events upcoming in Richmond and San Pablo. The Kiwanis Club of San Pablo and Latino business owners are collaborating with the City of San Pablo for a “Free Backpack Giveaway” Sat. Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Pablo Library, 13751 San Pablo Ave. in San Pablo.
Fast Casual
Bonchon opens to-go, delivery-only location
Bonchon, a Korean double-fried chicken chain, is opening its 27th California store in Brentwood at 5611 Lone Tree Way. Owned by local entrepreneur Thomas Nyugen, the restaurant marks the chain's location first to offer only delivery and carryout options. "Not only am I able to grow with such a globally-loved...
