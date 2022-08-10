We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We are going to keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we are also expecting a mix of sunshine, as well. That sunshine will make it hot and steamy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s for those who see more sunshine. Keep your umbrella nearby in case we see a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flash flooding. Abundant tropical moisture will keep our rain chances high for Friday and Saturday. A slow-moving front will approach the Gulf Coast, arriving around Saturday night or Sunday. This front won’t really cool us down, but it could drop our humidity and rain chances...if it moves far enough offshore.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO