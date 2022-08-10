ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

WLOX

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes on 1-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge are now cleared. Southbound lanes on I-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge were backed up Thursday morning after a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over, according to the city and WLOX viewers. Want more WLOX...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Hwy 49 / Creosote Rd. traffic back to normal

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on Highway 49 near Creosote Road has returned to normal, according to the Gulfport Police Department. After a car hit a pole Wednesday around 3:45 a.m., an 8-hour traffic nightmare ensued. The crash forced powerlines down across Creosote Road and Highway 49. Mississippi Power worked...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Cyclist hit by vehicle on Theodore Dawes Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene at Theodore Dawes Road and Helton Road around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the cyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road from the center lane when a vehicle struck him.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms

Jackson County, Miss. (WLOX) - Parts of Jackson County, including Moss Point and Pascagoula, are facing flash flooding after Wednesday morning storms. The Moss Point fire chief says there is moderate flooding in typical flood-prone areas, such as Frederick Street and Rose Drive. He says roads are passable and there are no reports of water in homes, but he wants people to be alert as we see more rain predicted in the next couple days.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Moss Point, MS - At Least One Hurt in Collision on I-10 near MS-613

Moss Point, MS (August 10, 2022) - There were confirmed injuries following a traffic accident in the Moss Point area on Wednesday morning, August 10. The collision occurred on Interstate 10 EB near MS-613 at around 10:30 a.m. At least one person at the scene was injured, but the extent...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Girl Scout troops work hard to keep beaches clean, help local wildlife

Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required. Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy’s Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG

Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
WKRG News 5

Lucedale woman found dead after single vehicle crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman was found dead Saturday after a single-vehicle crash, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, District 3 first responders, the Barton Volunteer Fire Department, and ASAP EMS Service responded to reports of a crash around 9:45 p.m. Haley Hendriz, 28, was found dead in her vehicle […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Harrison Co. EMA director weighs in on hurricane season preparation

We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We are going to keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we are also expecting a mix of sunshine, as well. That sunshine will make it hot and steamy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s for those who see more sunshine. Keep your umbrella nearby in case we see a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flash flooding. Abundant tropical moisture will keep our rain chances high for Friday and Saturday. A slow-moving front will approach the Gulf Coast, arriving around Saturday night or Sunday. This front won’t really cool us down, but it could drop our humidity and rain chances...if it moves far enough offshore.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. President of Black Line Corp Kempton Batia says after years of reconstruction, the Saenger Theatre is in its final stretch. “Having the Saenger up...
BILOXI, MS

