WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes on 1-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge are now cleared. Southbound lanes on I-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge were backed up Thursday morning after a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over, according to the city and WLOX viewers. Want more WLOX...
WLOX
Pass Christian Harbor to see major upgrades, repairs to Hurricane Zeta damage
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Fishermen are excited for the improvements coming to the Pass Christian Harbor. A wheelchair ramp is also being worked on to allow access to those who are handicapped. Upgrades also include fixing the damage caused by Hurricane Zeta. Some fishermen say they’re ready for the...
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Hwy 49 / Creosote Rd. traffic back to normal
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on Highway 49 near Creosote Road has returned to normal, according to the Gulfport Police Department. After a car hit a pole Wednesday around 3:45 a.m., an 8-hour traffic nightmare ensued. The crash forced powerlines down across Creosote Road and Highway 49. Mississippi Power worked...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Cyclist hit by vehicle on Theodore Dawes Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene at Theodore Dawes Road and Helton Road around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the cyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road from the center lane when a vehicle struck him.
WLOX
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident
Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Covering up our slip-ups with Coast autobody painter
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Autobody work... It’s a service many of us don’t think much about until we’re in a car accident. Yet, according to the Department of Transportation, more and more of us are these days. In today’s ‘In Their Shoes,’ we introduce you to one...
WLOX
Ocean Springs man charged with DUI causing death and injuries sentenced
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man who was arrested in 2021 for driving under the influence, causing the death of one man and injuries to another, was sentenced this week at the Harrison County Courthouse. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 30-year-old David Thomas Pelkey pled...
WLOX
VIDEO: Friends remember woman who died after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties. Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening […]
WLOX
Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms
Jackson County, Miss. (WLOX) - Parts of Jackson County, including Moss Point and Pascagoula, are facing flash flooding after Wednesday morning storms. The Moss Point fire chief says there is moderate flooding in typical flood-prone areas, such as Frederick Street and Rose Drive. He says roads are passable and there are no reports of water in homes, but he wants people to be alert as we see more rain predicted in the next couple days.
bobgermanylaw.com
Moss Point, MS - At Least One Hurt in Collision on I-10 near MS-613
Moss Point, MS (August 10, 2022) - There were confirmed injuries following a traffic accident in the Moss Point area on Wednesday morning, August 10. The collision occurred on Interstate 10 EB near MS-613 at around 10:30 a.m. At least one person at the scene was injured, but the extent...
WLOX
Girl Scout troops work hard to keep beaches clean, help local wildlife
WKRG
Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
Lucedale woman found dead after single vehicle crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman was found dead Saturday after a single-vehicle crash, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, District 3 first responders, the Barton Volunteer Fire Department, and ASAP EMS Service responded to reports of a crash around 9:45 p.m. Haley Hendriz, 28, was found dead in her vehicle […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
WLOX
Harrison Co. EMA director weighs in on hurricane season preparation
We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We are going to keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we are also expecting a mix of sunshine, as well. That sunshine will make it hot and steamy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s for those who see more sunshine. Keep your umbrella nearby in case we see a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flash flooding. Abundant tropical moisture will keep our rain chances high for Friday and Saturday. A slow-moving front will approach the Gulf Coast, arriving around Saturday night or Sunday. This front won’t really cool us down, but it could drop our humidity and rain chances...if it moves far enough offshore.
WLOX
Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. President of Black Line Corp Kempton Batia says after years of reconstruction, the Saenger Theatre is in its final stretch. “Having the Saenger up...
