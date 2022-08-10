ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Brandon Vazquez, MLS defeat Liga MX in All-Star Game Skills Challenge at Allianz Field

By Pat Brennan, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcWsQ_0hByDJGj00

ST. PAUL, Minnesota – For one minute on Tuesday, North and Central American soccer fans were largely fixed on Brandon Vazquez, and he felt that pressure.

Vazquez stood alone atop of the penalty area in front of the Allianz Field supporters section during the Major League Soccer All-Star Game Skills Challenge. There, he waited as Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar and reigning MLS Most Valuable Player Carles Gil of New England Revolution served up crosses for Vazquez to hammer past a goalkeeper.

For 60 seconds, Vazquez hammered away at the crosses. But nerves kicked in, even as the Skills Challenges holds little significance. Perhaps that was why Vazquez managed to score just three volleys.

"Maybe a little bit. It's different when you're in a game," Vazquez said. "When you're in a game, you're like hyper-focused on your job. Here, you actually do hear all the crowd. You feel the buzz all around you, which I don't really feel in the game, so maybe a little bit nervous, for sure.

"I think in the volley's, I didn't do that great. I wish I would have warmed up the hips a little bit more, you know? But it is what it is. Everybody's trying to be safe, not get injured, but it was fun."

Vazquez rebounded in the final of five events, the Crossbar Challenge, and he and his team of 10 MLS All-Stars still managed to win the Skills Challenge against the 10 all-stars from Liga MX, the top division of Mexican soccer.

In five separate events that tested the players' technical skill in the areas of goalkeeping crossing, chipping, shooting, passing and general accuracy, MLS won the Skills Competition when Mukhtar drilled the crossbar from 40 yards out.

That clinched the Crossbar Challenge for MLS, and broke a 2-2 tie as MLS' best celebrated on the pitch.

The win was the second for MLS in three iterations of the Skills Competition since it was re-introduced at the 2019 All-Star Game in Orlando. That year, MLS defeated Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Liga MX won the 2021 Skills Challenge in Los Angeles but Vazquez helped pull the top league of the U.S. and Canada even with their southern counterparts.

"It was just a fun night. It's just one of these games that you usually play in FIFA. You don't really get to play these in real life," Vazquez said. "It was fun to be out on the field and just have fun, and enjoy it."

Vazquez participated in the Cross and Volley Challenge, the final event, and was a passer serving up chips to Gil in the Touch Challenge, where players had to settle the ball and shoot on a large skeeball-style structure on the field.

The night also saw the noteworthy return of a competition called Goalie Wars, which was a fan-favorite All-Star event from a past generation of MLS All-Star Games.

Per the competition rules, goalie wars sees two goalkeepers face one another as they use "their hands and/or feet to score past their opponent in regulation of a shortened field" over three 90-second segments.

Only MLS Next Pro goalkeepers participated, and the winner's victory did not count toward the Skills Challenge event score.

Alec Smir of Minnesota United FC won Goalie Wars.

FC Cincinnati's stay in Minnesota for All-Star Game activities continues Wednesday as the club's David Garcia of FC Cincinnati 2 will compete in the east-versus-west format MLS Next All-Star Game (11 a.m.)

On Wednesday night, Vazquez and FC Cincinnati teammate Luciano Acosta will compete in the MLS All-Star Game agains the Liga MX all-stars (8:30 p.m. ET).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Vazquez
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Carles Gil
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy