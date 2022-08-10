ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Lisa Rulney, University of Arizona

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Lisa Rulney, senior vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer, University of Arizona. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Karen Roch, Credit Union West

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Karen Roch, president and CEO, Credit Union West. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix gets $25M grant to build Rio Salado bike/pedestrian bridge

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined a host of community members and elected officials on Thursday at the Rio Salado Audubon Center to announce that the City of Phoenix is the recipient of a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. City staff submitted an application for the grant earlier this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Chef Joey Maggiore will debut 2 new restaurant concepts

Husband-and-wife duo, Chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore, are the restaurateurs and co-owners behind Scottsdale-based The Maggiore Group and are introducing two all-new concepts after creating buzzy concepts in the Valley such as:. • Hashtag-inspired and social media worthy brunch hotspot Hash Kitchen famous for its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

State Route 24 brings traffic relief to Southeast Mesa

Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Edkey Sequoia Schools open Pathfinder Academy in Buckeye

Edkey Inc. – Sequoia Schools celebrated the opening of Sequoia Pathfinder Academy at Verrado Way & I-10 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and “Meet the Teacher” night with students and their parents. The elementary and secondary schools are located at Verrado Way and the I-10 in Buckeye, Ariz. The school will provide students in grades K-11 with the highest quality teaching and an outstanding learning environment.
BUCKEYE, AZ

