FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
azbigmedia.com
New W. P. Carey dean kicks off fall 2022 Economic Club of Phoenix season
The Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) speaker series — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University — is celebrating its 38th anniversary and has become the premier forum in the Valley for the exchange of ideas about business and the economy. Since...
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Lisa Rulney, University of Arizona
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Lisa Rulney, senior vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer, University of Arizona. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Karen Roch, Credit Union West
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Karen Roch, president and CEO, Credit Union West. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix gets $25M grant to build Rio Salado bike/pedestrian bridge
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined a host of community members and elected officials on Thursday at the Rio Salado Audubon Center to announce that the City of Phoenix is the recipient of a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. City staff submitted an application for the grant earlier this year.
azbigmedia.com
Chef Joey Maggiore will debut 2 new restaurant concepts
Husband-and-wife duo, Chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore, are the restaurateurs and co-owners behind Scottsdale-based The Maggiore Group and are introducing two all-new concepts after creating buzzy concepts in the Valley such as:. • Hashtag-inspired and social media worthy brunch hotspot Hash Kitchen famous for its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and...
azbigmedia.com
State Route 24 brings traffic relief to Southeast Mesa
Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
azbigmedia.com
Edkey Sequoia Schools open Pathfinder Academy in Buckeye
Edkey Inc. – Sequoia Schools celebrated the opening of Sequoia Pathfinder Academy at Verrado Way & I-10 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and “Meet the Teacher” night with students and their parents. The elementary and secondary schools are located at Verrado Way and the I-10 in Buckeye, Ariz. The school will provide students in grades K-11 with the highest quality teaching and an outstanding learning environment.
