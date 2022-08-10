ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

0814 Chronicle week in review: Scallop limits, low ratings for local hospitals, looking for kin of Lida Martin and DJ Trae gets the party started

Scalloping is big business in Citrus County and tourist officials want to make sure the activity remains viable for the long haul. Scallop season runs July 1 to Sept. 24 and July annually produces one of the highest average hotel occupancy percentages for Citrus County. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Tourist...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again

It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Dunnellon, FL
State
Montana State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
mynews13.com

Experience speed and fun at Bushnell Motorsports Park

BUSHNELL, Fla. — Bret Spaude knows a thing or two about go-karts — he should after all, as he owns the one-of-a-kind Bushnell Motorsports Park. Bret Spaude owns Bushnell Motorsports Park, which has a 2/3-mile competition track. He says his love of racing goes all the way back...
BUSHNELL, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner

Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
Citrus County Chronicle

Religion Notes

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is planning a fun Back-to-School Bash and pre-registration event for their Children’s Faith Formation Program on Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a water slide, games, food and drinks. For more information, call 352-489-3166. Good Shepherd...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Take time to pen a ‘thank you’

Honor first responders with a letter. A great way to show our appreciation. In less than a month, our nation will come together to remember and pay our respect for those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. While there’s almost a 21-year gap between that dreadful September morning, for those who remember watching the Twin Towers collapse, it’s a day that will forever be etched in their consciousness.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Great summer at Boys & Girls Club made possibly by sponsors

The 2022 Summer program has surpassed all expectations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County. This was the first summer since COVID-19 forced the Clubs to have restricted numbers due to spacing issues. This year, the Clubs have been packed to the brim with youth yearning for a fun, exciting, summer program. Fun and exciting is what they got.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Sampler#Western Music#Dunnellon Depot#The Montana Cowboy Poetry#The English Channel#Musical Farm#Cracker
Citrus County Chronicle

Around Town

Back to School ‘Glow Up’ Dance Party – Aug. 12th. Everyone is invited to attend the Glow Up Dance Party presented by TCAC (Tri-County Athletic Commission) on Friday evening, August 12 6pm – 10pm at the Tommy Usher Center, 506 SW 4th Avenue, Chiefland. Free admission, food, games, 80’s costume contest, 90’s costume contest, light show, DJ Ghet.to Messiah.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Give consideration to other places for apartments

As a weekly visitor to the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River, I am interested in the potential low-income apartments being planned for that area. Obviously, there are residents who object to the plan and there are many citizens who think it's a good idea. My question is simple: Are there...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Citrus County Chronicle

'Legends never die'

BRONSON — A crowd gathered at the Levy County Government Center on Friday to formally dedicate the building and honor a Levy County legend. The building is the former Bronson High School, built in 1929 and used until 1995 when the students moved to the current school. When Levy County needed to expand its courthouse, there was a proposal on the table to build a new $16 million building. Instead, the board of commissioners negotiated with the school board to purchase the former high school.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Early voting starts Friday

Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary starts Friday and there are five voting sites available. The elections office added an additional site for the primary this year, at Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills. Here are the sites:. Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. Supervisor...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeschoolers aren't at home

WILLISTON — While students are returning to school this week, not all are going to be in a classroom. According to the Florida Department of Education, there were 152,109 homeschool students in the state for the 2021-22 academic year and an increase of 69 percent in the last five years. Numbers rise every year across the country, especially following the school shutdowns during the pandemic.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Families on tight budget won’t get to enjoy springs

As a Citrus County resident and someone who spends a lot of her time shopping and supporting the area of Crystal River, I was appalled at this recent article that Crystal River is searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park. The fact is I understand the need to charge a...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy