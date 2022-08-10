Read full article on original website
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
0814 Chronicle week in review: Scallop limits, low ratings for local hospitals, looking for kin of Lida Martin and DJ Trae gets the party started
Scalloping is big business in Citrus County and tourist officials want to make sure the activity remains viable for the long haul. Scallop season runs July 1 to Sept. 24 and July annually produces one of the highest average hotel occupancy percentages for Citrus County. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Tourist...
Citrus County Chronicle
Out the Window l A newspaperman helped build this community
It was in the late 1970s that I was down in Tampa participating in a panel discussion on a PBS television show. I had just left my job at a small daily newspaper and was moving onto a desk position at the Tampa Tribune. I was about to start a...
villages-news.com
mainstreetdailynews.com
Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again
It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
Who is the heir of Hunter Springs? Why Crystal River officials need to know
Crystal River city officials want to hear from anyone related to the woman who sold the property that's now Hunter Springs in 1938.
Citrus County Chronicle
From sewing to singing to raising swine, 4-H shapes local teen's life as she enters adulthood
If you can sew, you can make yourself a really cool, last-minute, hooded red cape to wear to the ROTC Military Ball. You can take a floor-length, yellow gown, shorten it and use fabric you cut from the underskirt to bind the hem for a cute, twirly prom dress. You...
mynews13.com
Experience speed and fun at Bushnell Motorsports Park
BUSHNELL, Fla. — Bret Spaude knows a thing or two about go-karts — he should after all, as he owns the one-of-a-kind Bushnell Motorsports Park. Bret Spaude owns Bushnell Motorsports Park, which has a 2/3-mile competition track. He says his love of racing goes all the way back...
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner
Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
Citrus County Chronicle
Religion Notes
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is planning a fun Back-to-School Bash and pre-registration event for their Children’s Faith Formation Program on Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a water slide, games, food and drinks. For more information, call 352-489-3166. Good Shepherd...
WCJB
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Take time to pen a ‘thank you’
Honor first responders with a letter. A great way to show our appreciation. In less than a month, our nation will come together to remember and pay our respect for those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. While there’s almost a 21-year gap between that dreadful September morning, for those who remember watching the Twin Towers collapse, it’s a day that will forever be etched in their consciousness.
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l Great summer at Boys & Girls Club made possibly by sponsors
The 2022 Summer program has surpassed all expectations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County. This was the first summer since COVID-19 forced the Clubs to have restricted numbers due to spacing issues. This year, the Clubs have been packed to the brim with youth yearning for a fun, exciting, summer program. Fun and exciting is what they got.
Citrus County Chronicle
Around Town
Back to School ‘Glow Up’ Dance Party – Aug. 12th. Everyone is invited to attend the Glow Up Dance Party presented by TCAC (Tri-County Athletic Commission) on Friday evening, August 12 6pm – 10pm at the Tommy Usher Center, 506 SW 4th Avenue, Chiefland. Free admission, food, games, 80’s costume contest, 90’s costume contest, light show, DJ Ghet.to Messiah.
Citrus County Chronicle
Give consideration to other places for apartments
As a weekly visitor to the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River, I am interested in the potential low-income apartments being planned for that area. Obviously, there are residents who object to the plan and there are many citizens who think it's a good idea. My question is simple: Are there...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Doctors' Free Clinic treats all county residents who come, but patients face long waits
By the time David Hackman went to the Citrus County’ Doctors’ Free Clinic in Lecanto, he was at the end of his rope. Someone would be hard pressed to come up with a tougher 18 months than the Homosassa man endured. At the end of it, the 59-year-old Hackman was without a job, most of his family gone, and he was sick.
Citrus County Chronicle
'Legends never die'
BRONSON — A crowd gathered at the Levy County Government Center on Friday to formally dedicate the building and honor a Levy County legend. The building is the former Bronson High School, built in 1929 and used until 1995 when the students moved to the current school. When Levy County needed to expand its courthouse, there was a proposal on the table to build a new $16 million building. Instead, the board of commissioners negotiated with the school board to purchase the former high school.
Citrus County Chronicle
Early voting starts Friday
Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary starts Friday and there are five voting sites available. The elections office added an additional site for the primary this year, at Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills. Here are the sites:. Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. Supervisor...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeschoolers aren't at home
WILLISTON — While students are returning to school this week, not all are going to be in a classroom. According to the Florida Department of Education, there were 152,109 homeschool students in the state for the 2021-22 academic year and an increase of 69 percent in the last five years. Numbers rise every year across the country, especially following the school shutdowns during the pandemic.
Citrus County Chronicle
Families on tight budget won’t get to enjoy springs
As a Citrus County resident and someone who spends a lot of her time shopping and supporting the area of Crystal River, I was appalled at this recent article that Crystal River is searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park. The fact is I understand the need to charge a...
