NASCAR: Kyle Busch out at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023?
Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and he has admitted that anything is possible. Kyle Busch’s contract situation has been a focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season for the last several months, specifically after the cryptic comments he made at Talladega Superspeedway back in April.
Richmond Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile track of Richmond Raceway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Richmond qualifying order for NASCAR weekend. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from last points race. -Fastest lap from...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing for the first time in four months with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Sunday's event is one of just three races left in a regular season scheduled to wrap up at the end of the month. Richmond’s length (3/4...
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Is Hailie Deegan’s Ride at Risk After the Shakeup at David Gilliland Racing?
Hailie Deegan is getting a new crew chief for the remainder of this season, raising the question of whether she's at risk for losing her ride in 2023. The post Is Hailie Deegan’s Ride at Risk After the Shakeup at David Gilliland Racing? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
NBC Sports
Kyle Larson wins pole for NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
RICHMOND, Va. — Kyle Larson, the last driver in the final round of qualifying, ran 117.177 miles per hour and edged Ross Chastain for the pole position for Sunday’s 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. Larson finished his qualifying run at about 7 p.m. ET then...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
Kyle Busch fires back at ‘negative’ NASCAR tweet
Kyle Busch quickly fired back at NASCAR after they referenced his recent struggles in a tweet posted on Thursday evening. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch opened up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with 11 top 10 finishes, including a victory in the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, in the first 15 races.
Richmond Race Results: August 13, 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series takes the stage in Richmond, Virginia. It’s the Worldwide Express 250 on the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway. View Richmond results for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Ty Majeski and Chandler Smith set the front...
NASCAR: The other driver who could be screwed by the playoff system
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are generating a ton of buzz as it pertains to the flaws of the NASCAR playoff system. But who else is getting the short end of the stick?. Kevin Harvick’s win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway did what most victories have done throughout the 2022 season: shook up the playoff picture.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Richmond Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
Today, the race weekend begins in Richmond, Virginia. The NASCAR Truck Series is set to roll to the 0.75-mile oval of Richmond Raceway for rounds of practice and qualifying ahead of tonight’s race. View the Richmond starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual |...
Richmond TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the NASCAR tv schedule for Richmond Raceway below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NASCAR Cup Purse. $7,144,995. NASCAR Truck Purse. $744,951. NASCAR TV...
gmauthority.com
Nascar Chevy Driver Josh Bilicki Plows Into Sargento Signage, Lands Sponsorship
Josh Bilicki, Nascar Chevy driver in the Xfinity and Cup Series, got a taste of being a rep for Sargento Foods when he rammed into its billboard and toted it around Road America a few weeks back. The company was so pleased with Bilicki’s impromptu advertising gig that it ponied up to sponsor him for real later this August.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Michael Jordan Have a Different Inflation Concern Than the Rest of Us Face
If Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Michael Jordan plan to grow their NASCAR teams in the Cup Series, the price has increased sharply. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Michael Jordan Have a Different Inflation Concern Than the Rest of Us Face appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross returns to action at Unadilla: Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton resume battle
After a two-week summer break, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series returns to action at Unadilla MX in new Berlin, N.Y. and several of motorcycle racing’s biggest names will compete in their first national of the season. Last year’s Pro Motocross champion, Dylan Ferrandis will get his first taste...
