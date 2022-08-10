ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeNe Leakes appears to drag Andy Cohen amid claim she was blacklisted

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBnOm_0hBy91mf00

She wants to Leake some recordings and bring Andy Cohen down.

In a series of scathing messages posted to Twitter on Wednesday, NeNe Leakes seemingly accused the “Watch What Happens Live” host of abusing her and “stopping” her from working.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them,” the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 54, wrote in a tweet that appeared to be aimed at Cohen.

“He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years.”

Leakes added, “I want to release these voice recordings so bad” without revealing any further details or insight.

Leakes seemingly confirmed her tweet was directed at Cohen, also 54, when she re-posted a tweet that mentioned the Bravo boss by name.

“Andy used you until he wanted to kick you to the curb and then slander you so you couldn’t obtain any further work. It’s so disappointing and it is definitely different than how he treats other housewives he disagrees with or has parted ways with,” a fan argued.

Leakes re-tweeted the message, adding, “They stop every job opportunity that comes my way.”

Then, when a netizen told Leakes to stop going after Cohen – arguing that no other “Housewife” has an issue with him – Leakes retweeted a fan who pointed out that “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels has also complained about Cohen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqBJ5_0hBy91mf00
Leakes sued Bravo and Cohen in April for discrimination.
Getty Images

“She was on Potomac, so it’s NOT just Nene. A lot of these woman are afraid of what he could do to their careers that’s why they are being SILENT!!! I am proud of @NeNeLeakes for taking a stand in saying enough is ENOUGH!!!” the tweet, which was re-shared by Leakes, stated.

Additionally, Leakes’ Twitter bio now reads: “BLACKLISTED FOR TELLING THE TRUTH & NOT WANTING TO BE ABUSED ANYMORE! RECEIPTSSS.”

Leakes has been vocal about Cohen’s alleged problematic behavior and even sued him and Bravo for discrimination back in April.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” court documents stated, claiming that Leakes’ co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann was allegedly racist towards her and even used the N-word.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FSqH_0hBy91mf00
She is reportedly in talks to settle the discrimination suit outside of court.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Leakes went on to claim that she realized she was “blacklisted” when she “suddenly” found herself “not working” after years of being “sought after.”

Page Six reported in June that Leakes is allegedly in talks with Cohen and Bravo to settle the lawsuit outside of court.

Last month, she also took to social media to call out the “abusers” who wanted power amid her battle with Bravo.

Leakes stepped away from “RHOA” in June 2015 ahead of the franchise’s eighth season. At the time, Cohen tweeted that Leakes is a “Real Housewife forever” and is always welcome back.

She then returned for Seasons 10 through 12 before calling it quits for good.

Cohen’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

