ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Cumberland, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Community Policy