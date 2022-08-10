Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Rihanna Wears Micro Mini & Thigh High Boots Out With A$AP Rocky 3 Months After Giving Birth: Photos
Rihanna proved worthy of the fashion icon title as she stepped out looking fierce and fabulous in Los Angeles on Friday, August 12. The Fenty designer was flanked by her just-as-stylish boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she welcomed their first child together a mere three months ago! Rocking a graphic tee, a ripped mini skirt and wild thigh high boots, Rihanna commanded attention as the adorable couple made their way to a dinner date.
BET
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Elite Daily
Serena's Husband Alexis Wrote The Most Supportive Note For Her Ahead Of Her Retirement
Queen of tennis Serena Williams announced she will be retiring after the US Open and bid farewell to tennis in Vogue’s September 2022 cover story published on Aug. 9. There has been overwhelming support for her decision, as fans have celebrated her truly iconic career in the sport. As always, Williams got the most touching bit of support from her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. He shared a sweet Instagram post on Aug. 12 with a photo of himself and their four-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with a caption expressing his support for his wife.
Elite Daily
The New Armie Hammer Doc Trailer Promises To Unveil "Dark, Twisted Secrets"
Content Warning: This piece contains in-depth discussion about sexual assault and abuse allegations. Armie Hammer first gained notice in Hollywood in 2010 after playing the dual roles of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in Aaron Sorkin’s cult classic The Social Network. His significant breakout role was then followed by 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, the Oscar-nominated love story in which he starred opposite Timothée Chalamet. But when sexual assault allegations surfaced against Hammer in January 2021 (which he has vehemently denied), his Hollywood career collapsed. Now, a new docuseries, House Of Hammer, promises to bring all the actor’s alleged secrets — and those of his family — to light.
James Caan’s Former Girlfriend Breaks 30-Year Silence, Makes Serious Allegations
Actress Leesa Rowland, actor James Caan’s ex-girlfriend, has spoken out after 30 years of silence. She detailed her experiences with the actor. Caan made the news back in the 90s for being the center of a murder probe. It was also revealed that Rowland had taken out a restraining order against him. She also filed a physical battery lawsuit, which was settled for $86,000.
Elite Daily
Charli XCX's "Hot In It" Video Has Perfect TikTok Choreography
It’s been a hot summer, and Charli XCX just made it even hotter. On Aug. 12, she dropped the music video for “Hot In It,” her collab with Tiësto, and it has me ready to learn the steamy choreography from start to finish. Fans knew Charli was going to drop something fire back in May, when she first shared a snippet of the song on TikTok. She dropped the track a month later, and it also appeared in the trailer for the horror film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. In the time since then, Charli’s Angels (her dedicated fans) have awaited the “Hot In It” music video — and it’s finally here.
The week in theatre: All of Us; Jarman – review
Disablism, austerity and therapy-speak fuel Francesca Martinez’s jolting drama, while Mark Farrelly channels Derek Jarman in a rush of memories. There are startling, sparkling episodes in All of Us, revelatory moments when you hear and see experiences new to the stage of the National, which is working hard to expand the repertoire of the lives it projects. You would expect this from Francesca Martinez, the writer and standup who describes her cerebral palsy as being “wobbly”. You would expect it from director Ian Rickson, who brings his minute focus to the action: under Anna Watson’s quiet lighting the stage spins around between scenes; the movement is slow but it is pushed by rage. What a pity that the rough edges of surprise and sharp ironies are muffled by explanation.
Elite Daily
Ash From PLL: Original Sin Is Pretty Big On TikTok
A new entry into the Pretty Little Liars universe means new heartthrobs for new Liars to flirt with, fall in love with, and potentially get distracted by. One of the new liars in PLL: Original Sin, Mouse, is starting a relationship with Ash, a caring community leader at Millwood High. Ash is a part of the LGBTQ+ group on campus. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor who plays Ash, Jordan Gonzalez, including his TikTok career.
Elite Daily
Chris Evans And His Dog Dodger Got Matching Gray Man Shirts, And I'm Melting
Chris Evans is constantly making me swoon. Sometimes I’m just overwhelmed with how objectively hot this most handsome of Chrises is. Other times, I am overcome by his Boston accent. I am known to get flustered while trying to decide whether or not I like his mustache (right now I do), but today Evans is giving me heart palpations with the help of his adorable dog, Dodger. Apparently, one of the shirts he wore in the action movie The Gray Man shrunk during filming and there was only one thing to do with it: Turn it into a shirt for Dodger. The resulting photos of Dodger wearing a matching The Gray Man shirt are literally too cute.
Elite Daily
Once Again, Never Have I Ever’s Soundtrack Slaps
Since the show’s first season, Never Have I Ever has had a fantastic soundtrack. From classic hits like Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” to super indie deep-cut bands like French For Rabbits, plus a few Indian staples thrown in for good measure, the half-hour comedy series always comes with a hot playlist. With the release of new episodes for 2022, the Never Have I Ever Season 3 soundtrack continues the tradition as Devi makes it through her junior year.
Elite Daily
Renaissance Act II
Since Beyoncé released her riveting Renaissance album on July 29, the world has not been the same... in the best way possible. Not only have listeners fallen in love with house music all over again, but the entire album charted onto Billboard’s Hot 100 list. Talk about Beydomination. As a sweet topper, the “Break My Soul” vocalist confirmed that the album is the first part of a trilogy, with Act II and Act III to come at a later date.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 11, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 11, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Remi Bader Is On The Front Lines Of Bringing Size Equality To Fast Fashion. Sometimes calling out a brand...
Elite Daily
You Can Book Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Home For A Summer SATC Stay
Don’t let the Halloween decorations in stores fool you — summer is still here and thriving. You have plenty of time to plan a last-minute weekend getaway to a coastal town, where you can sit by the beach. If you’re in NYC, a tradition has always been to head to the Hamptons for a weekend adventure. Even the Sex and the City girls did it, and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons home on Booking.com means you can replicate their iconic stay with a two-night getaway at the end of August. And the best part? It’s less than $20.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
