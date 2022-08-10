It’s lunacy that the Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan isn’t the front runner for Rookie of the Year. The home run is the most over-inflated stat in the history of baseball. For some reason, the value of hitting a home run means more to many than actually being the better player. Right now, Steven Kwan is sixth in odds to win the AL Rookie of the Year award. Our very own Betsided had Kwan sitting at sixth not that long ago.

