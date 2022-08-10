ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Okoboji, IA
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Okoboji, IA
kiwaradio.com

Drought Continues To Affect Northwest Iowa Crops

Northwest Iowa — Northwest Iowa crop conditions continue to be impacted by the drought. The latest USDA crop report shows that 73 percent of Iowa’s corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop declined to show 71 percent good to excellent — which is down two percent from last week. Weekend rains were sporadic and are not expected to do much to help most crops.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Norwood says Iowa is 'out of balance' with water quality, soil loss and rural population decline

The Democrat running for Iowa agriculture secretary said he’ll represent farmers and consumers if he’s elected. Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner John Norwood spoke to a small crowd at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox on Thursday afternoon. He said the position of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture must have a strong focus on food, land and water.
IOWA STATE
more1049.com

Storm Lake Fish Disease Diagnosed

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — We now know what’s killing the common carp in Storm Lake. DNR Biologist Ben Wallace says luckily it’s a disease that should naturally take care of itself. Thousands of dead carp are washing up on the shore with city officials considering a...
STORM LAKE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Great Lakes#Invasive Species#Dnr#Island Lake#Kicd#Eurasian
KIMT

Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCCI) -- Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
STORM LAKE, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 12th, 2022

(Spirit Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus around boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
IOWA STATE
B100

The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History

Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
MARQUETTE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill

The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses? The most efficient way to expedite the decay would involve shoving them back into the water, but that would […] The post Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
katyflint.com

The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa

I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy