Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
Silage Chopping Beginning In Northwest Iowa; Concern Exists About Drought-Stressed Corn
Northwest Iowa — The whir of farm machines in the distance is starting to be heard again in northwest Iowa towns. That’s because it’s corn silage chopping season. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Agronomist Joel De Jong tells us how to know when your corn is ready to chop.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Northeast Iowa
When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
Drought Continues To Affect Northwest Iowa Crops
Northwest Iowa — Northwest Iowa crop conditions continue to be impacted by the drought. The latest USDA crop report shows that 73 percent of Iowa’s corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop declined to show 71 percent good to excellent — which is down two percent from last week. Weekend rains were sporadic and are not expected to do much to help most crops.
Norwood says Iowa is 'out of balance' with water quality, soil loss and rural population decline
The Democrat running for Iowa agriculture secretary said he’ll represent farmers and consumers if he’s elected. Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner John Norwood spoke to a small crowd at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox on Thursday afternoon. He said the position of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture must have a strong focus on food, land and water.
Storm Lake Fish Disease Diagnosed
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — We now know what’s killing the common carp in Storm Lake. DNR Biologist Ben Wallace says luckily it’s a disease that should naturally take care of itself. Thousands of dead carp are washing up on the shore with city officials considering a...
Summit Carbon Solutions updates list of Iowa properties it seeks for easements
A company that has been trying to put in a carbon dioxide pipeline through Siouxland and in the tri-states is looking to use eminent domain to get the project started.
Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCCI) -- Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 12th, 2022
(Spirit Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus around boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History
Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
Higher corn and soybean prices and improved profits have helped drive Iowa farmland values up 21% this year, the second-largest increase in the nation, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows. Only Kansas farmland values grew faster, at 25%, according to the USDA. The agriculture department uses farm surveys...
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Two Iowa towns get more than $300,000 from USDA for health care improvement
Iowa — The United States Department of Agriculture announces they're allocating $74 million to improve health care facilities across the nation. More than $300,000 will go toward two communities in rural Iowa. Manning Regional Healthcare in Carroll County will use the money to buy a new CT scanner.
Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill
The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses? The most efficient way to expedite the decay would involve shoving them back into the water, but that would […] The post Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa
I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
Is Human Trafficking Bad at the IA State Fair? New Study Launched
There's nothing quite like the Iowa State Fair. People come from every corner of the state, musical acts flow in from different parts of the country, and there's always a game, different food, or exhibit to see for the first time. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement...
Initial Analysis of Gardner Cabin Shows It’s Structurally Stable
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — An engineer from RDG in Des Moines has completed an initial analysis of the Abbie Gardner Cabin in Arnolds Park. Anita Bomgaars is president of the Friend’s group. Bomgaars says the group has also obtained some land abutting the park. Friends of the...
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
