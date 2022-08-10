ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'

The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
TONAWANDA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Hamburg, NY
County
Erie County, NY
Hamburg, NY
Government
Erie County, NY
Government
Hamburg, NY
Lifestyle
wnypapers.com

Twin City Island Deli: Ribbon is cut for Grand Island's new delicatessen

Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, which are sold at the newly opened Twin City Island Deli, 2092 Grand Island Blvd., “are the best that you can buy,” said owner James Zuckerman, who also owns Twin City Deli at 50 Main St., in the City of Tonawanda. He and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hump Day#Camels#Camel Kingdom
WIVB

New Lewiston business energizes community

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York

It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

The story behind Olcott Beach's frequent closures

Paul Dicky, the director of the Environmental Health Division for the Niagara County Department of Health, says the culprit of all the closings at Olcott Beach is E.coli bacteria. "E.coli comes from fecal matter of an animal. And if you exceed a certain threshold, the water quality is deemed unsafe...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Is Offering 3 Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics For Cats And Dogs

Erie County is offering three free rabies clinics to pet owners to help them protect their fur babies. The rabies vaccine clinics are for cats, dogs and ferrets at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo sites. The first two clinics will be drive-thrus, which the Erie County Department of Health has used for the past two years. The third location, in the Broadway Market, will be a walk-thru only.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls Police woman located

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police report that a missing woman has been located. Police edited a Facebook post about the missing person on Friday, the same day it was posted. Heather R. Bailey, 25, was reported missing after she left her home between 11 p.m. Thursday and...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Cruise-In Takes Place Tonight in Downtown Jamestown

The 29th Annual Jamestown Cruise-In returns to downtown Jamestown tonight. The event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will feature hot rods, classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages lining the streets of downtown. The Cruise-In event will take place on Third Street between Spring and Washington...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Places for French Onion Soup in Western New York

When you go to most cities, they might be known for one dish. Here in Buffalo, we're known for quite a few dishes. The most obvious one is chicken wings. It's the biggest food for Buffalo on a national scale and is what visitors want when they first come to Western New York.

Comments / 0

Community Policy