wnypapers.com
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
Rustic Buffalo to open store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has grown from one shop to a campus with three buildings totaling about 9,000 square feet of retail space in North Tonawanda. The business opened November 2020 at 6610 Shawnee Road. Now, the retailer, which carries products from more than 110...
Meat raffle held Friday for girls burned in bizarre accident
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Western New York community is continuing to rally around a local family whose children were burned in a bizarre accident. A meat raffle was held Friday at Saint Mary's High School of Lancaster for the Czerniejewski family. Back in May, Angie Czerniejewski and her four...
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
Erie County SPCA offering half off adoption fees next week, evening hours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County has made it a Summer of Love with adoption specials for all those looking to find their furry best friend. Monday through Friday next week the shelter will cut all pet adoption fees in half at their West Seneca location. Hours...
wnypapers.com
Twin City Island Deli: Ribbon is cut for Grand Island's new delicatessen
Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, which are sold at the newly opened Twin City Island Deli, 2092 Grand Island Blvd., “are the best that you can buy,” said owner James Zuckerman, who also owns Twin City Deli at 50 Main St., in the City of Tonawanda. He and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
5 Must Do Things This Year At The Erie County Fair
The Erie County Fair is officially open and if you are planning on stopping by there are some must-do things that you have to check off your to-do list. Here are Five Must Do Things that you need to do at the Erie County Fair this year. 1. Pet A...
WIVB
New Lewiston business energizes community
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York
It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
Unique deer spotted in Buffalo
A unique-looking deer was spotted yesterday crossing South Park Avenue in Buffalo. State officials unsure if the deer is albinistic or leucistic.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The story behind Olcott Beach's frequent closures
Paul Dicky, the director of the Environmental Health Division for the Niagara County Department of Health, says the culprit of all the closings at Olcott Beach is E.coli bacteria. "E.coli comes from fecal matter of an animal. And if you exceed a certain threshold, the water quality is deemed unsafe...
Erie County Is Offering 3 Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics For Cats And Dogs
Erie County is offering three free rabies clinics to pet owners to help them protect their fur babies. The rabies vaccine clinics are for cats, dogs and ferrets at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo sites. The first two clinics will be drive-thrus, which the Erie County Department of Health has used for the past two years. The third location, in the Broadway Market, will be a walk-thru only.
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town
There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
Niagara Falls Police woman located
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police report that a missing woman has been located. Police edited a Facebook post about the missing person on Friday, the same day it was posted. Heather R. Bailey, 25, was reported missing after she left her home between 11 p.m. Thursday and...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Cruise-In Takes Place Tonight in Downtown Jamestown
The 29th Annual Jamestown Cruise-In returns to downtown Jamestown tonight. The event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will feature hot rods, classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages lining the streets of downtown. The Cruise-In event will take place on Third Street between Spring and Washington...
New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]
Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
Top 10 Places for French Onion Soup in Western New York
When you go to most cities, they might be known for one dish. Here in Buffalo, we're known for quite a few dishes. The most obvious one is chicken wings. It's the biggest food for Buffalo on a national scale and is what visitors want when they first come to Western New York.
