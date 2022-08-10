ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are 'Wildly Happy Together' As Engagement Rumors Continue To Swirl

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn seem like they two peas in a pod as engagement rumors continue to swirl.

“They love dividing their time between England and Nashville,” an insider said. “That’s the way they both like it.”

“Once Taylor and Joe started dating it became apparent to both of them that they were happiest doing their own thing in a low-key way,” the insider shared, adding that the couple are "wildly happy together and are excited about their future together."

The "Lover" singer, 32, and the actor, 31, first started dating in 2017, but they have kept their relationship under wraps for the past few years.

Earlier this year, the British hunk was asked if he had popped the question to the Grammy winner, but he played coy when replying. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged , then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he told WSJ. Magazine . “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

JOE JONAS, HARRY STYLES & MORE! TAYLOR SWIFT'S MOST FAMOUS BOYFRIENDS & THE SONGS FANS BELIEVE THEY INSPIRED

However, another insider claimed the two are in it for the long haul.

"They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too," the friend told The Sun . "Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — i.e. behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement ."

TAYLOR SWIFT REVEALS HOW SHE FOUND 'NORMALCY' IN HER ROMANCE WITH BF JOE ALWYN

"They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them," the source continued, adding that they won't announce their engagement in any sort of magazine.

The insider spoke with Us Weekly about the pair.

