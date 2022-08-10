Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck All Loved-Up On Day Out With Kids

Mega

All loved-up! Jennifer Lopez has finally met her new husband's second favorite thing in the world, other than his family: Dunkin' Doughnuts.

Ben Affleck and the "On the Floor" songstress, who eloped in Las Vegas last month, were seen showering each other with love as they ran around Santa Monica, Calif. The couple put their affection on display while enjoying lunch at Huckleberry Café on Tuesday, August 9, with their famous offspring.

While surrounded by Lopez's twins, Emme and Maximilian , 14, as well as Affleck’s youngest son, Samuel , 10, at the outdoor dining table, the brunette beauty was seen scratching her new hubby's head. (Lopez shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony . Affleck shares Samuel, as well as daughters Violet , 16, and Seraphina , 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner .)

Following their blended family lunch, the crew made a pit stop at Dunkin', the true love of the actor's life, where Affleck was seen holding a bag of treats as he, his wife and Samuel made their way outside.

Before going their separate ways, Bennifer 2.0 locked lips on the sidewalk. With her arms wrapped around her man, who donned a casual green t-shirt and blue jeans, Lopez stood on her tippy toes to give Affleck a proper goodbye.

It's safe to assume Affleck had a picture-perfect day after getting his fix of Dunkin' coffee, as he has become synonymous with the chain coffee and baked goods store after several memes circulated of the actor enjoying their coffee.

In fact, it seems the couple has been living on cloud nine ever since saying "I Do" on July 16. OK! reported the rekindled pair, who called off their 2003 engagement and went their separate ways months later , jetted off to Capri, Italy, with their children for a lavish honeymoon following their intimate ceremony.

Despite keeping their nuptials on the down low — something Affleck was likely happy about, as OK! reported he was envisioning their wedding to be a more intimate gathering — the Hollywood stars are planning to celebrate their love all over again at the Deep Water star's Georgia mansion, the same venue they initially planned to wed at back in the 2000s.

A small-scale ceremony and over-the-top party is the perfect compromise for the two after butting heads over their visions for their wedding day.