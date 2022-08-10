ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Tickets on sale for Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish FilmFest

Tickets are on sale for the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s 16th annual Cleveland Jewish FilmFest from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18. The festival will feature 30 films from 10 countries in different genres. The film festival will be held in person this year, with opening night featuring “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. There will be a pre-movie insider party and a post-movie reception. Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights will screen films and a shorts program will be available at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Wohl to sign books at Fireside Aug. 14

Ellen Wohl, author of “Snap Out of It: An Unexpected Caregiver’s Way to Self-care, Stability, and Survival” will sign her book from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Fireside Book Shop at 29 N. Franklin St. in Chagrin Falls. “Snap Out of It” is a medical...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Tasting Table names Larder, Jack’s on best Jewish delis list

Tasting Table, a New York City-based digital media company focused on food and drink, named Larder Delicatessen in Cleveland and Jack’s Deli in University Heights among its top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. “The Best Jewish Delis In The US” list was released Aug. 9, and included...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Furniture and Household Items Giveaway

The International Student Fellowship invites all new international students to the annual Furniture and Household Items Giveaway Aug. 20 at the Church of the Saviour’s gymnasium (2537 Lee Road). The event will begin at 9 a.m., but students are encouraged to arrive between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. to sign...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Twins Days welcomes over 2,000 twins to Twinsburg

Twinburg’s 47th annual Twins Days Festival, themed “Welcome 2 the Jungle,” was held Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, with a total of 2,145 sets of twins attending. They were encouraged to dress as their favorite jungle animal, prehistoric dinosaur or wildness adventurer. Twins and multiples were also...
TWINSBURG, OH
ideastream.org

Get to know Veranda L'Ni and fellow Cleveland drag queens and kings

“Drag is one of the most creative art forms in the world," according to Cleveland drag performer Veranda L'Ni. "First off, makeup. I mean, we have a blank slate with our face to create whatever look that we're trying to go for, whether it's a character, whether it's something theme specific. It allows us to be that creative," she said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Saying goodbye to the family minivan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
CLEVELAND, OH

