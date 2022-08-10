Read full article on original website
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
The annual Little Italy Feast of the Assumption is a four-day Catholic street festival in the Little Italy neighborhood. Here's what we saw at this year's festivities. The Feast runs through Monday.
'In sickness and health': North Royalton couple reflects on a loving marriage tested by life's turmoils
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — "Sixty-five years and one day," Dave Fink says with a smile. That's how long Dave and his wife Pat have been married. You can plainly see their mutual affection in the way they look at each other, the way they hold one another. "We've had...
Cleveland Jewish News
Tickets on sale for Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish FilmFest
Tickets are on sale for the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s 16th annual Cleveland Jewish FilmFest from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18. The festival will feature 30 films from 10 countries in different genres. The film festival will be held in person this year, with opening night featuring “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. There will be a pre-movie insider party and a post-movie reception. Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights will screen films and a shorts program will be available at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood.
Cleveland Jewish News
Wohl to sign books at Fireside Aug. 14
Ellen Wohl, author of “Snap Out of It: An Unexpected Caregiver’s Way to Self-care, Stability, and Survival” will sign her book from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Fireside Book Shop at 29 N. Franklin St. in Chagrin Falls. “Snap Out of It” is a medical...
Cleveland Jewish News
Tasting Table names Larder, Jack’s on best Jewish delis list
Tasting Table, a New York City-based digital media company focused on food and drink, named Larder Delicatessen in Cleveland and Jack’s Deli in University Heights among its top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. “The Best Jewish Delis In The US” list was released Aug. 9, and included...
cleveland19.com
Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
wksu.org
Campaign to recall East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King gathers enough signatures for vote
Advocates of an effort to remove East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King from office have gathered enough petition signatures to put the mayor’s political fate on the November ballot. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified that the campaign had gathered 322 valid signatures, just more than the...
case.edu
Furniture and Household Items Giveaway
The International Student Fellowship invites all new international students to the annual Furniture and Household Items Giveaway Aug. 20 at the Church of the Saviour’s gymnasium (2537 Lee Road). The event will begin at 9 a.m., but students are encouraged to arrive between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. to sign...
'It's extraordinary': Incoming Playhouse Square CEO Craig Hassall talks about his introduction to Cleveland, plans for theatre district
CLEVELAND — As Cleveland welcomes the production of "Frozen" to Playhouse Square this week, the iconic entertainment district is preparing to welcome a new leader, and he may not be who you'd expect. Incoming Playhouse Square President and CEO Craig Hassall is currently chief executive at Royal Albert Hall...
Cleveland Jewish News
Twins Days welcomes over 2,000 twins to Twinsburg
Twinburg’s 47th annual Twins Days Festival, themed “Welcome 2 the Jungle,” was held Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, with a total of 2,145 sets of twins attending. They were encouraged to dress as their favorite jungle animal, prehistoric dinosaur or wildness adventurer. Twins and multiples were also...
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Ohio viewers help photographer find elderly couple having ‘a blast’
A local photographer says it may be a long shot, but she is hoping someone recognizes this elderly couple and can help her get in touch with them.
Pianist Daniil Trifonov withdraws from Cleveland Orchestra Blossom program
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A star guest soloist has withdrawn from his scheduled performance with the Cleveland Orchestra this weekend. Citing an acute arm injury, pianist Daniil Trifonov has withdrawn from Saturday’s program at Blossom Music Center, on which he had been slated to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel Foundation's $10M 'game-changer' for United Way of Greater Cleveland
A $10 million gift by the Mandel Foundation awarded to United Way of Greater Cleveland to bolster an endowment will benefit the agency for many years, said August “Augie” Napoli, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland. “It really is a game-changer for us,” he told...
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
ideastream.org
Get to know Veranda L'Ni and fellow Cleveland drag queens and kings
“Drag is one of the most creative art forms in the world," according to Cleveland drag performer Veranda L'Ni. "First off, makeup. I mean, we have a blank slate with our face to create whatever look that we're trying to go for, whether it's a character, whether it's something theme specific. It allows us to be that creative," she said.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Corn Festival, International Kite Fest, the Feast
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
cleveland19.com
Meet the Northeast Ohio fashion designer styling music icons like Cardi B, Ciara
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local woman has a unique ability to sew up any material, and it’s allowed her to create timeless fashions. Cierra Boyd’s eye for the unusual came from a design competition, where one of the challenges was to create something without using cloth fabric.
Feast of the Assumption and 18 other things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There are plenty of reasons to get out of the house this weekend in Greater Cleveland. Festivals, concerts, fairs, galas, standup performances, art shows and more await. One of the biggest events will be the Feast of the Assumption, taking over the entire Little Italy neighborhood all weekend long.
Saying goodbye to the family minivan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
