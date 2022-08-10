Read full article on original website
Phonoodle
3d ago
This area has always been racist… especially south of Denver… like Lakewood, and Littleton… yeah welcome to Denver Colorado ppl….
Reply(6)
6
S P
3d ago
So many communities still have racist and racially implied laws/policy/covenants.... many of these remain hidden and only used when needed...so many Sundown town rules in this once/current Klan stronghold.
Reply
6
Cool hand Doogle
3d ago
Aurora used to be predominantly white and one of the safest towns in the country….now it’s one of the most dangerous…..look up the demographics for the reason.
Reply
3
