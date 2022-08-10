'Never Have I Ever': Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Mindy Kaling on Why Season 3 Is All About Team Devi (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Jennette McCurdy Opens Up About Friendship With Miranda Cosgrove and Why She's Not in the 'iCarly' Reboot
Jennette McCurdy is opening up about her friendship with Miranda Cosgrove. In her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the 30-year-old former actress reveals her first impression of her iCarly co-star and shares why she didn't sign on to be a part of its recent reboot. The show ran for six seasons, which aired between 2007 and 2012.
Millie Bobby Brown Used ‘Unhealthy Situation’ With TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic in ‘Stranger Things’ Performance
Using pain for inspiration. Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how she channeled her emotions about an “unhealthy situation” with TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic into her season 4 Stranger Things performance. “I felt very vulnerable,” the 18-year-old actress told Allure for their September 2022 cover story. “Also, no one on the set knew I was […]
ETOnline.com
Gwyneth Paltrow and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Have an Envy-Worthy 48 Hours in NYC
Gwyneth Paltrow had 48 hours in NYC with her mini-me! In a series of photos shared on her Instagram Stories, the Goop founder documented her time in the Big Apple with her and Chris Martin’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. The 49-year-old gave her followers the first glimpse of her...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Kobe Strips Down to His Underwear and Reveals a Surprise (Exclusive)
Things are getting racy during this season's 90 Day Fiancé tell-all special. In ET's exclusive clip from part one of the special airing Sunday on TLC, Kobe takes off his pants to show off his devotion to his wife, Emily. In the video, the couples candidly discuss how they...
Complex
Sydney Sweeney Says She Doesn’t Have the ‘Income’ to Cover a 6-Month Break Despite ‘Euphoria’ Success
Sydney Sweeney said that despite her recent Emmy nods and Euphoria success that she doesn’t have the income to afford a six-month break. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”
Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing
Click here to read the full article. Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE’s first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House...
'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing its new series She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law. The streaming service shared character posters for the series Thursday featuring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga. She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law is based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk. The series follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her 30s...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Posts Tribute to Actress After Family Reveals She's 'Not Expected to Survive'
Anne Heche's ex, James Tupper, is paying tribute to the 53-year-old actress and mother to his 13-year-old son, Atlas. Tupper took to Instagram on Friday and posted a photo of Heche and simply captioned it, "love you forever," followed by a broken heart emoji. The tribute comes one day after...
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Promises to Look After Their Son in Emotional Video Following Her Death
Coley Laffoon is paying tribute to Anne Heche after her death. The ex-husband of the late actress took to Instagram on Friday to remember Heche and promise to look after the son they share. Laffoon and Heche, who were married from 2001 to 2009, are parents to a 20-year-old son,...
ETOnline.com
Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'All My Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family
Ellen DeGeneres is sending her love to Anne Heche's family. The former talk show host took to Twitter on Friday to express that "this is a sad day." "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all my love," her tweet continued. The message was posted just moments before ET confirmed that Heche died after suffering from injuries sustained from a car crash last week in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was 53.
ETOnline.com
How Diane Keaton Realized She Wanted to Be on Stage at 7 Years Old (Exclusive)
Diane Keaton walked down memory lane this week as she remembered what made her fall in love with acting at just 7 years old. "My mom, I'll tell ya," Keaton told ET at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, where the actress placed her hand and footprints on her new star. "I was about 7 and she was crowned Mrs. Highland Park," she continued.
ETOnline.com
Chris Hemsworth's Brothers Liam and Luke Poke Fun at Him on His 39th Birthday With Hilarious Pics
Chris Hemsworth is feeling the love! On Thursday, the Thor actor turns 39 and he was met with a series of celebrations from his family and close friends. Keeping the tradition alive of poking fun at his older brother on his birthday, Liam Hemsworth posted a picture to Instagram of Chris with a mouthful of snow alongside a silly caption.
ETOnline.com
Jay Cutler Addresses His Divorce from Kristin Cavallari, Asserts He Never Cheated
Jay Cutler is getting candid about his divorce from Kristin Cavallari. During a recent appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, Cutler addressed their split and cleared up rumors that he cheated on the reality TV star. "I've got 3 kids, so like at some point they're going to,...
NFL・
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
ETOnline.com
Watch Kim Kardashian Spit Out Shot of Liquor at Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday Party
No shots for Kim Kardashian! While celebrating her 25th birthday, Kylie Jenner caught her older sister spitting out a shot of liquor taken to help the makeup mogul ring in the big 2-5. In the video, shared to Kylie's TikTok account Thursday, Kylie is opening birthday gifts when Kim interrupts...
Nickelodeon Vet Jennette McCurdy Candidly Explained Her Jealousy Of Co-Star Ariana Grande, And How Tom Hanks Played Into It
Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy discusses her controversial relationship with co-star Ariana Grande and Tom Hanks even came up.
ETOnline.com
Tisha Campbell Reacts to Her Screen Debut at 8 Years Old (Exclusive)
Now 53 years old, Tisha Campbell has been working in Hollywood since she was 8 years old, when she made her onscreen debut as Daisy Bunsen in a short film called The Magnificent Major. While speaking to ET’s Denny Directo, the Uncoupled star took a trip down memory lane to revisit the start of her acting career nearly five decades ago.
