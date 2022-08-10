Corbett Louis Ourso, Jr., age 65, of Hammond, passed away on August 9, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends. Corbett was preceded in death by his parents, Corbett Louis Ourso, Sr. and Audrey Campo Ourso as well as his brother-in-law Larry Voss and his niece Clare Grifka. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kay Orlando Ourso; his children, Elise Ourso (Paul Leon), Corbett Ourso, III (Mary), and Clayton Ourso; and his grandson, Corbett Ourso, IV. He is also survived by his sisters, Deborah Ourso Usry (Jim); Priscilla Ourso Voss; and Nancy Ourso Parsons (Stephen) as well as many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Corbett graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana in 1975, LSU undergraduate school in 1979, and LSU Law School in 1982. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity at LSU. In the span of his career, he worked as a Law Clerk for the 24th Judicial District Court under Honorable Robert Burns, Law Clerk for the First Circuit Court of Appeals in the 21st Judicial District under Honorable Burrell Carter, Assistant District Attorney in the 21st Judicial District, Public Defender, Administrative Law Judge in Baton Rouge, and for the Louisiana State Department of Revenue. He also owned a private law practice in Hammond. Corbett served his community as President of Options, President of Rotary Club of Hammond, and President of Hammond’s Downtown Development District. He was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church for 38 years and a member of the White Crane Kung Fu Studio in Baton Rouge for 37 years. Corbett will be remembered for his generosity, his sense of humor, and his unwavering dedication to his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to St. Jude’s in Corbett’s memory.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO