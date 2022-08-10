Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Citizen: Voters need to know Lisa Batey was deportation attorney
Pamela Quinlan: Mayoral candidate acted on new immigration practices that many people consider overtly racist.One of the most important things to know about a candidate is what they do for a living. As voters, we are allowed to decide if that professional background can be harmonized with our values. Lisa Batey is running for mayor of Milwaukie after retiring as a deportation attorney for ICE, where she worked for decades. During the Trump administration she acted on new immigration practices that many people consider overtly racist. As voters, we are entitled to know the specifics of Ms. Batey's tenure as a deportation attorney whose direct superiors answered to Stephen Miller. Pamela Quinlan is a practicing attorney who lives in Milwaukie. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: If an Elected Official Acts in Interest of Constituents, I Don’t Care About Party
In the political atmosphere here in Lewis County, where I've been told I want things to remain red, I thank the Gods that I went to college — at Centralia College — and learned how to think critically and identify logical fallacies. Purple is a wonderful color that...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Vote Murphy for Lewis County Sheriff
Tracy Murphy is running for Lewis County sheriff. If you don’t know him, I would like to share with you a little about who Tracy is, what he’s like and his goals and plans for Lewis County if he is elected sheriff. First, he is honest, humble and not conceited. Faith, truth and law are what drive Tracy.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: 'The Fugitive Pregnant Woman Act of 2022’
I am shocked. What happened to all those Lewis County anti-vaccine and anti-mask mandate protesters?. Conservatives? Nothing represents government intrusion into an individual's life as much as the state forcing a woman to give birth against her will. Mask mandates? Vaccine mandates? Not even close. The state of Washington has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Readers respond: City’s lost perspective
Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.
Chronicle
A Very Special Episode: News Dump v. Lewis County Sheriff Candidates
On this special exclusive election edition of News Dump, the hosts sit down with incumbent Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza and challenger Tracy Murphy (Centralia PD) to discuss their experiences, the issues, and their last time chasing a suspect on foot. Murphy interview start: 0:51 seconds. Snaza interview start: 44:05.
The Portland Mercury
It's the Hypocrisy, Stupid
The fundamental problem with the police (and I'm speaking to the murders and abuse of power here) is that their entire function of their job is to uphold the rule of law, but they insist that nothing applies to them or those they ally themselves with. It's not unreasonable for the public to expect them to follow their own policies let alone the law they wish to hold us accountable for. That's the inherit crux of our whole position, anything less than that meets the definition of corruption. Racism and Racial biases are forms of police corruption. And so is a Cop lying on affidavits and official reports. So is "supervisors" ignoring their responsibilities to hold their staff accountable. It all comes back to "do you really believe what you are saying you believe in" or are you just bullshitting to make some money, flex some muscles, or have an excuse to hurt other people. I get it, we've been in situations where we didn't want to speak up about our colleagues' indiscretions, people understand that, but people's lives and liberties weren't in our hands either and when we data and witnesses and video tape, and we can all clearly see what happen, but you and your union continue to "hold the line" it just makes you all look corrupt, out-of-touch, and nothing short of delusional. Bodycams can't happen quick enough. I'm so sick of our super corrupt police force. All they are is the top gang in Portland, and we need to move on to addressing the rest of the corrupt lot quickly.
Chronicle
Ryderwood Water Source Sometimes Runs Low, So County Is Looking for Another Source
Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday OK’d moving ahead with a project to find an additional water source for when the creek supplying Ryderwood’s water runs low. The commissioners approved the agreement with RH2 Engineering to determine a reliable supplemental water source for a maximum of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
RELATED PEOPLE
Health advisory: No swimming, water skiing at Lacamas Lake
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — People should avoid swimming or skiing at Lacamas Lake and pets should be kept away from the water after Clark County Public Health (CCPH) issued a warning advisory after high levels of cyanotoxins were found in the water. Lacamas Lake is located in Clark County,...
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Sift Through Survey Answers for Strategic Long-Range Planning
After citizens late last year had the chance to fill out a survey from Lewis County on their priorities for government spending, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) met on Wednesday to use residents’ answers to begin creating a long-range strategic plan. According to a news release, the topics...
Chronicle
Toledo Contracts With Winlock for Temporary Police Service
The City of Toledo has contracted the Winlock Police Department to provide temporary law enforcement in the Toledo area while the city works to hire a new police chief and officers. “They won’t be physically here because they have to work in Winlock, but if there’s a 911 call they’ll...
KATU.com
Homeless camps on Peninsula Crossing Trail removed, people want permanent solutions
PORTLAND, Ore — Homeless encampments along the Peninsula Crossing Trail and nearby area have pleased neighbors, but they say more permanent solutions are needed. “It’s nice to see the neighborhood again!" said Tom Karwaki on Wednesday upon seeing McKenna Park cleared of several homeless RVs and campers that had been parked there for weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
opb.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Marlene Brenning-Palmateer: 1932-2022
Marlene Dian (White) Brenning-Palmateer, 89, with family by her side, went to be with Jesus Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Lexington, Washington. Marlene was born Aug. 22, 1932, to Clarence and Sophie (Isaacson) White in Seattle, Washington. She lost her dad when she was 2. As an only child, she spent most of her years growing up with her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She lived the majority of her life on the family homestead in Winlock, Washington.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Clackamas County Clerk Claims Success, a Police Naughty List, and Now That's What I Call Music
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Let's jump right...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Robert Auman: 1930-2022
Robert “Bob” Auman passed away on July 19, 2022. He was born at home in Nebraska on May 13, 1930, to Leslie and Vera Auman. He was in the middle group of nine brothers and two sisters, of which only one sibling remains living at the time of his death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
bestfriends.org
Vancouver area felines hit the jackpot
It’s fair to say that Michelle Reeves is a big fan of felines. Whether they’re fluffy Persians perched on a pillow in front of a roaring fireplace or scruffy, big-cheeked tomcats surveying the neighborhood from their outdoor perches, Michelle is all about them. That’s a good thing, because as the animal care supervisor and member of the cat team at Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) in Vancouver, Michelle plays a big role in saving the lives of more than 2,000 cats each year. And despite all that success, she is always looking to do even more for the cats in her community.
clarkcountylive.com
Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor
Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
Comments / 1