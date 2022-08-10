Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Two women in Pike County Jail facing burglary, theft charges
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two women are in the Pike County Jail and are charged with residential burglary and theft. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:03 p.m. July 31 to a residence located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint. After an investigation, two suspects were identified.
Meth bust in Montgomery Co. traffic stop leads to 2 arrests
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a Montgomery County traffic stop leads to a methamphetamine bust Friday night. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Paul, 42, of Troy, Missouri, and John Golden, 29, of Cuba, Missouri in the investigation. Both face pending charges for delivery/possession of a controlled substance.
advantagenews.com
Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County
A Girard man’s headed to prison for supplying methamphetamine to others in Macoupin County. State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Friday afternoon that 50-year-old Joseph Greear faces up to eleven years and six months behind bars, and won’t be eligible for parole until the end of 2027. Unlawful...
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County man sentenced to over 11 years following meth charges
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced on Friday that a Macoupin County man was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Joseph Greear, 50 of Girard, was charged with the class 1 felony on January 26. The...
khqa.com
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 12, 2022
Melissa L Mangham, 47, 524 Elm St, Nuisance Abatement at 518 Harrison St. NTA 126. Brian K Nixon (50) 1029 Jefferson for Failure to Yield Stop Sign at 11th & Maine PTC128. Robert Heather, 51, Quincy for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – arrested 8th-9th/Jersey – lodged – 250.
Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in helping the Springfield Police Department solve a burglary that happened last week. Crime Stoppers officials said that around 9:43 p.m. on Friday, someone walked into D&J Café at 915 West Laurel Street and took $350 in cash, $200 in gift […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Area Thefts
A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a string of thefts in the area. 49-year-old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street was taken into custody by Jacksonville Police Detectives yesterday at approximately 4:45 pm. Smith was booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 7:15 last night on a charge of theft of over $500.00.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
wlds.com
Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Department Announce Several Arrests Last Weekend
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced several arrests over this past weekend. On July 6th, at 5:04 P.M., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Krause Road in Brussels. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 34-year old Brittany Hilton of Eldred was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and driving under the influence of drugs. Hilton was taken into custody without incident. Hilton was on probation for a previous drug conviction at the time of her arrest. She is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail awaiting an appearance in court.
spotonillinois.com
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department accepting applications for as many as 10 officer positions
QUINCY — The City of Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commission and the Quincy Police Department are accepting applications for the position of police officer. The Quincy Police Department has 10 vacant positions to fill. Anyone interested in pursuing a career as a Quincy police officer can download...
280 pounds of marijuana seized in Godfrey, Illinois drug bust
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office seized 280 pounds of marijuana during a recent drug bust in Godfrey.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Camden man arrested for traffic and drug offenses; Fort Madison wins state honor for depot renovation
Authorities arrested a western Illinois man who is accused of speeding on a McDonough County road and then crashing his vehicle into a barn. The sheriff’s department reported a deputy spotted James Johnson, 65, of Camden driving a Buick LeSabre at about 100 mph on Bellingham Road on Tuesday night.
Man dies in fire in Chatham
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
WAND TV
Man killed in Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
Nearly 4 Out of 5 Pike County Residents Were Born in Missouri
This will add new meaning to the word "homegrown". New statistics that have just been shared that out of all the Missouri counties, Pike County has one of the highest rates of residents who were born in the state than just about any others. I saw this interesting ranking shared...
