WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Box of Snacks Outside New Hampshire Home
Nature and wildlife can sure be funny sometimes, as a New Hampshire couple discovered when they realized that a Hungryroot food delivery was missing from their front steps. Dave DiMatteo recently posted this security cam video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, and people are getting an absolute kick out of it.
Pet of the week
BANGOR — The “Pet of the Week” segment on the Good Morning Maine show was back today. Emma Smith was joined by Kathryn Ravenscraft, who is the Director of Development and Communication for the Bangor Humane Society. They were joined by Irma, a five year-old Great Dane...
How to comfort dogs during thunderstorms
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how to deal with your pets' anxiety to loud noises.
‘Stranger Things’ Float Tanks Are Very Real in New Hampshire
Thanks to the Netflix super hit show "Stranger Things", most people know what a sensory deprivation tank is. When Eleven goes into the Nina Project and floats as she remembers her past, the scene can scare you, but the tank shouldn't. High content salt tanks are part of wellness therapy....
NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit in the Forest
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation.
Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine
This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
This Maine Steakhouse Just Opened and Features Fine Dining, 100 Bourbons
We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
The First New Hampshire Calvary Veteran Association To Hold 150th Anniversary
PHOTO: Early postcard showing the Regimental Buildings at the Weirs with the First NH Cavalry Building in the foreground. The First NH Cavalry Veteran Association will be holding their 150th Anniversary in the upcoming week. PHOTO FROM THE PUBLISHER’S COLLECTIONS. Contributing Writer. The First New Hampshire Cavalry Veteran Association...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster
Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
Ride Around on Tiki Hut Bar Boats on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire
Motorized Tiki Bar boats! I'm not sure I want to be the driver, but I'll most definitely be a passenger. This just makes me smile and laugh, because I can totally picture the absolute insanity and hilarious fun that would ensue with friends or family on one of these contraptions.
VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee
A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
The Summer of 2022 Six Best Glamping Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Like some, camping is one of my favorite summertime and fall hobbies. With the White Mountains being so close, and other beautiful areas within a two-hour drive, camping in New England is easily accessible and beautiful. Like many, sometimes I do not want to sleep on roots, rocks, and damp...
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in New Hampshire
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead
Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
Beaches in Cape Cod town closed to swimming after Portuguese man o’ war sighting
YARMOUTH, Mass. — Some beaches in a popular Cape Cod town were closed to swimming on Monday after a Portuguese man o’ war was spotted in the area. A man o’ war sighting was reported in Yarmouth, prompting the closure of all beaches on the south side of town, according to the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
