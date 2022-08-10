Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
This Maine Steakhouse Just Opened and Features Fine Dining, 100 Bourbons
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
manchesterinklink.com
The Weekender, August 12-18: Craft Fair, Film Fest, Tall Ships, Sunflowers and more
MANCHESTER, NH – August is already halfway over but there’s still time to fit those summer activities. Check out the list of activities, events and festivals that we curated to get you out and about and enjoying the summer sun (or rain). Don’t see what you’re looking for?...
Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine
This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
visitconcord-nh.com
Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord
Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
Car swallowed by sinkhole in parking lot outside Town Fair Tire
PORTLAND, Maine — A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot of a Town Fair Tire on Wednesday. Photos showed the frontend of a black Honda Civic lodged in the sinkhole at Town Fair Tire’s location in Portland, Maine. The car was not occupied at...
The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail
The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
‘Stranger Things’ Float Tanks Are Very Real in New Hampshire
Thanks to the Netflix super hit show "Stranger Things", most people know what a sensory deprivation tank is. When Eleven goes into the Nina Project and floats as she remembers her past, the scene can scare you, but the tank shouldn't. High content salt tanks are part of wellness therapy....
Phil Rosenthal of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Absolutely Loves The Palace Diner in Maine
What a year it's been for the Biddeford, Maine, culinary world. From James Beard-nominated chefs to incredible write-ups from Food & Wine Magazine and others, it truly has been a year for the up and coming town. However, it doesn't stop there, because the small city's foodie facilities are once again in the spotlight.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Did You Know Jason Bateman Once Performed at This Hampton, NH, Venue?
I always get a bit sad whenever I drive past a street named Playhouse Circle in Hampton, New Hampshire. The homes there are lovely, as are the people who live there, I’m sure. But for me, it brings back bittersweet memories of a place I took for granted growing up on the Seacoast: The Hampton Playhouse.
newscentermaine.com
Inventor creates tool to remove ticks at all stages
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's safe to say most of us don't want ticks anywhere near our families and our pets. But for a Massachusetts man, being around ticks is a way of life. Dan Wolff spent years inventing tweezers designed to remove ticks at any stage in their life cycle. But he says the bottom line for his growing business is raising awareness about ticks and the diseases they carry.
WMUR.com
Manchester parents keep son's memory alive, help other children through creating foundation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester parents are keeping their son's memory alive after he died in a water accident in 2018. Derek and Lindsey Belisle created Wesley's Way Foundation to honor their son Wesley Belisle, 4. “We were given so many well-wishes and other things after his passing that we...
A Nazi U-Boat Once Sunk a US Ship in Maine’s Casco Bay
If you've ever been to Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth or to Peaks Island, you've seen the remnants of gun batteries and lookout towers. These were used in WW1 and especially in WW2 to protect Portland Harbor. You may think that World War II was fought far away from Maine, so you may be surprised by how close those nasty Nazis really got.
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
WMUR.com
Blair Miller, Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller release statement on loss of adopted son's biological sister Harmony Montgomery
"It is nearly impossible and unjust to use words to describe how our family feels on this very sad day. Harmony should be enjoying the fun that kids experience each summer. Instead, we're all left with a depth of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand. Our son, Jamison, will forever be challenged with trying to understand the brutal and senseless loss of his sister. Since the day we were matched to eventually adopt Jamison, we knew of his strong bond with Harmony. We just recently learned of just how special that relationship was and how Harmony was Jamison's protector while the two were in and out of foster care. We now can't help but wonder who was protecting Harmony.
Looking for a Laugh? Comedy Club Opens in Downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire
When strolling around downtown Portsmouth, it’s hard not to peek into the shops and eateries and liken it to Harvard Square or New York City’s Greenwich Village. And now, Portsmouth has yet another attraction for which said other neighborhoods are famous for: a comedy club. The Music Hall...
North Andover mom delivers baby in her kitchen
NORTH ANDOVER - Keith Barnard is no doctor -- but he sure nailed the role last Tuesday morning. "I've been joking with some of my wife's pregnant friends," he says with a laugh, "that if they want to save some money -- I'm available."His audition happened right at his North Andover house."So the kitchen became a delivery room," says his wife Eliza, "right there by the oven."Even though she was 40 weeks, his wife didn't think much of it when she went to bed with stomach pains.But she woke her hubby just before 3 a.m. shortly after her contractions kicked...
Pumpkin Lovers, This is When You Can Get Pumpkin Coffee and Treats at Dunkin’
Fall is coming, which means that soon enough there will be pumpkins everywhere, including in your food and drinks. That's right, it is almost time for pumpkin coffee and pumpkin spice lattes. If you enjoy the taste of pumpkin, then you may already know when some places will be releasing...
