Washington State Releases New COVID-19 School Rules
As the school year is just around the corner for Washington state, the Washington State Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools and childcare facilities. The new regulations come as Washington state is "entering a new stage of coexisting with COVID-19 in our communities, knowing that COVID-19...
CDC Lowers Thurston County's COVID-19 Risk Level Amid Drop in Activity
COVID-19 activity fell in Thurston County in late July, lowering transmission risks. Public Health and Social Services reported 499 additional cases and two deaths for the week of Aug. 1-7. This followed 487 cases and 10 deaths reported the week of July 25-31. Twelve people died of COVID over the...
MultiCare Announces Breach That Could Impact Over 18,000 Patients' Health Data and Records
A hacker recently obtained unauthorized access to over 18,000 former MultiCare Health System patients' private information, according to a Wednesday press release. Avamere Health Services, an Oregon-based health group and MultiCare business partner, announced on its website that it discovered a data breach last July. It said the unauthorized user gained access to and possibly deleted the information of patients who received services between September 2016 and November 2021. The website lists dozens of hospitals and health systems impacted by the hack, including MultiCare.
Oregon Catalytic Converter Crime Ring Busted, Police Say; 14 Accused of Trafficking in Stolen Devices
A months-long investigation by the Beaverton Police Department may have completely dismantled a local organized crime ring responsible for a large portion of catalytic converter thefts up and down the West Coast, police said Thursday. Two alleged ringleaders and at least 12 of their suspected accomplices were indicted July 29...
In Loving Memory of Berenice Barney: 1920-2022
Vincent Barney, of Tenino, was born Aug. 23, 1920, in Bucoda, Washington, and passed away Aug. 2, 2006, in Tenino. Berenice Barney was born Nov. 19, 1920, in the Hanaford Valley in Centralia, Washington, and passed away at 101 years old on Aug. 2, 2022, in Prestige Care of Centralia.
DNR Helicopters, Firefighters Knock Down South Thurston County Brush Fire Before It Threatens Structures
West Thurston Fire Authority Chief Robert Scott told The Chronicle Thursday afternoon that a brush fire in Grand Mound had been halted by around 3:15 p.m. after a swift response by firefighters and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopters. The fire, which was located south of 183rd Avenue Southwest in...
Fast-Moving House Fire Kills One on Thursday in Mason County
A house fire claimed the life of one and injured another on Thursday in Mason County. Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that they were dispatched to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday and were advised of heavy fire conditions at the single-family house. When they arrived, they found the victim on the floor near a window. Another person at the home survived and was taken to Mason General Hospital with severe smoke inhalation.
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
