Washington State Releases New COVID-19 School Rules

As the school year is just around the corner for Washington state, the Washington State Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools and childcare facilities. The new regulations come as Washington state is "entering a new stage of coexisting with COVID-19 in our communities, knowing that COVID-19...
WASHINGTON STATE
MultiCare Announces Breach That Could Impact Over 18,000 Patients' Health Data and Records

A hacker recently obtained unauthorized access to over 18,000 former MultiCare Health System patients' private information, according to a Wednesday press release. Avamere Health Services, an Oregon-based health group and MultiCare business partner, announced on its website that it discovered a data breach last July. It said the unauthorized user gained access to and possibly deleted the information of patients who received services between September 2016 and November 2021. The website lists dozens of hospitals and health systems impacted by the hack, including MultiCare.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
In Loving Memory of Berenice Barney: 1920-2022

Vincent Barney, of Tenino, was born Aug. 23, 1920, in Bucoda, Washington, and passed away Aug. 2, 2006, in Tenino. Berenice Barney was born Nov. 19, 1920, in the Hanaford Valley in Centralia, Washington, and passed away at 101 years old on Aug. 2, 2022, in Prestige Care of Centralia.
TENINO, WA
Fast-Moving House Fire Kills One on Thursday in Mason County

A house fire claimed the life of one and injured another on Thursday in Mason County. Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that they were dispatched to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday and were advised of heavy fire conditions at the single-family house. When they arrived, they found the victim on the floor near a window. Another person at the home survived and was taken to Mason General Hospital with severe smoke inhalation.
MASON COUNTY, WA

