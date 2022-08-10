Read full article on original website
The Citizen Online
Local governments — all but one of them — want more money from you in increased property taxes
No matter where you live in Fayette County — city or county — if you own property, you will be paying more in property taxes this year as compared to last year. The local governments are holding public hearings in the next two weeks to get taxpayer input on the mainly double-digit percentage increases in your property tax bills.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike
CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners approves impact fee increase
McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s Development Impact Fees following a 4-2 vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Impact fees are a one-time fee paid to a local government on a new or proposed development project. The proceeds are used to fund capital builds. In Henry County, impact fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects. Money goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day announces resignation
JONESBORO — Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day has announced her resignation effective Aug. 16. In a video released Wednesday, Aug. 10, Day said the decision was done so with a heavy heart and mixed feeling but that “it was the best decision for my loved ones and for me.”
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb tenants are days away from complex-wide evictions
Two hundred residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex have only 19 days to find new places to stay after the residents claim that their leases have been unexpectedly terminated. Residents of the Forst at Columbia apartments in Decatur have gained the attention of county officials as they face...
capitalbnews.org
Facing Eviction, Forest at Columbia Residents Meet with DeKalb Commissioner
Tenants from Forest at Columbia — the Panthersville-based apartment complex at the center of an alleged illegal eviction controversy — have gained new allies in their fight to keep their homes. DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson arranged for staffers from the county’s Community Development Department to visit Forest...
Georgia homeowners concerned new development is flooding their property
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner...
The Citizen Online
Trilith Studios seeking big expansion along Veterans Parkway
Another Development of Regional Impact (DRI) has been filed on Fayetteville’s west side. This one, already inside the city limits, is situated on property along Veterans Parkway and calls for a 4.7 million sq. ft. expansion of Trilith Studios/Town at Trilith. History was made in Fayetteville on Aug. 1,...
capitalbnews.org
For Westside Residents, Fear of Gentrification Turns Lead Remediation Into ‘Two-Edged Sword’
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County commissioners delay Old Salem rezoning again
CONYERS — A controversial rezoning request that has been stalled for nearly a year was delayed again at the Aug. 9 Rockdale Board of Commissioners meeting. A second reading on a request to rezone 54.49 acres at 2660 Old Salem Road was deferred by the commissioners in order to give the county’s leadership staff more time to address concerns expressed by residents of nearby neighborhoods, including Brentwood and Annsbrooke. Commissioners had previously deferred the second reading at their July 12 meeting. The rezoning was first requested last fall.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
CBS 46
Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation
ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
GPB evening headlines for August 11, 2022
Mourners gathered at an Atlanta church today for the funeral for Brianna Grier. Governor Brian Kemp unveils the first major policy announcement of his re-election campaign. Macon Bibb-County will release the cremated remains of about 166 people in county archives at public memorial. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for August...
37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown
A 37-story high-rise with nearly 500 residential units is planned to go up where a parking lot now exists at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown. LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate investment firm, filed plans this week with the city to develop the project on the nearly 1-acre site located at […] The post 37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Paulding center can’t afford to stay open, families can’t afford to lose it
DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Paulding County families say they’re devastated and scrambling to find afterschool care and programs as the area’s local Boys & Girls Club announced it’s indefinite closure. Boys & Girls Paulding Club has been in the community for 20 years. If or when...
Cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown sparks new fight over guns
The cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta has ignited a new fight over Georgia gun laws.
