Henry County, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike

CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commissioners approves impact fee increase

McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s Development Impact Fees following a 4-2 vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Impact fees are a one-time fee paid to a local government on a new or proposed development project. The proceeds are used to fund capital builds. In Henry County, impact fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects. Money goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day announces resignation

JONESBORO — Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day has announced her resignation effective Aug. 16. In a video released Wednesday, Aug. 10, Day said the decision was done so with a heavy heart and mixed feeling but that “it was the best decision for my loved ones and for me.”
JONESBORO, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb tenants are days away from complex-wide evictions

Two hundred residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex have only 19 days to find new places to stay after the residents claim that their leases have been unexpectedly terminated. Residents of the Forst at Columbia apartments in Decatur have gained the attention of county officials as they face...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Facing Eviction, Forest at Columbia Residents Meet with DeKalb Commissioner

Tenants from Forest at Columbia — the Panthersville-based apartment complex at the center of an alleged illegal eviction controversy — have gained new allies in their fight to keep their homes. DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson arranged for staffers from the county’s Community Development Department to visit Forest...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Trilith Studios seeking big expansion along Veterans Parkway

Another Development of Regional Impact (DRI) has been filed on Fayetteville’s west side. This one, already inside the city limits, is situated on property along Veterans Parkway and calls for a 4.7 million sq. ft. expansion of Trilith Studios/Town at Trilith. History was made in Fayetteville on Aug. 1,...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
capitalbnews.org

For Westside Residents, Fear of Gentrification Turns Lead Remediation Into ‘Two-Edged Sword’

This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County commissioners delay Old Salem rezoning again

CONYERS — A controversial rezoning request that has been stalled for nearly a year was delayed again at the Aug. 9 Rockdale Board of Commissioners meeting. A second reading on a request to rezone 54.49 acres at 2660 Old Salem Road was deferred by the commissioners in order to give the county’s leadership staff more time to address concerns expressed by residents of nearby neighborhoods, including Brentwood and Annsbrooke. Commissioners had previously deferred the second reading at their July 12 meeting. The rezoning was first requested last fall.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation

ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown

A 37-story high-rise with nearly 500 residential units is planned to go up where a parking lot now exists at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown. LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate investment firm, filed plans this week with the city to develop the project on the nearly 1-acre site located at […] The post 37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

