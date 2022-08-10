ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

St. Joseph Post

Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
St. Joseph Post

With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

