Fresno, CA

KMJ

One Dead Following Crash On Residential Street In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
KMJ

2 Men Shot In Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men were shot in Northeast Fresno according to police. The Fresno Police Department received calls of a man banging on a door asking for help around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning at the Villa Primavera Apartments near Shields and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
KMJ

Suspect Wanted Following Bank Robbery In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The...
KMJ

$5,000 Reward Offered to Help Find Missing Selma Woman

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is is getting desperate after searching for a 22-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Jolissa Fuentes went to the AM/PM on Nebraska Ave. in Selma early Sunday morning. Surveillance video captured her buying a snack at the store at 4:06 a.m....
KMJ

Fresno’s Greek Fest Moves from Hot August to Cooler September

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The organizers of the annual Greek Fest at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Fresno announced the event is moving from August to September. The 2019 Fresno Greek Fest will take place Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 2219 N Orchard St., near First St. and Clinton Ave.
