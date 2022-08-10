Photos: Minor League Field of Dreams Game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits

Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa football’s kicking competition heats up during Kids Day at Kinnick
The Iowa football team hasn’t announced a starting kicker for the 2022 season. Two Hawkeyes are currently competing for the job. True freshman Drew Stevens and sophomore Aaron Blom made 15 kicks in a combined 15 attempts during Kids Day at Kinnick Satuday. Their kicks ranged from 28 to 53 yards throughout the Hawkeyes’ open practice. The pair also set up on different hashmarks and faced separate end zones with the wind blowing at about 10 mph from the southwest.
Kick return depth chart begins to take shape for Iowa football
Iowa football will have to replace one major piece of its special teams unit before the 2022 season kicks off in earnest on Sept. 3. The Hawkeyes lost returner Charlie Jones to Purdue via the transfer portal during the offseason. Jones was the Big Ten Conference’s returner of the year in 2021, fielding both punts and kicks for the Hawkeyes. He amassed 918 yards and a touchdown in the return game a year ago.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz provides injury updates ahead of Kids Day at Kinnick
Iowa football’s wide receiving corps has been thinned out by injuries during the offseason. Sophomore Keagan Johnson and redshirt freshman Brody Brecht are both working through injuries ahead of the Hawkeyes’ 2022 season-opener. Johnson and Brecht have missed time with various ailments before. Johnson didn’t play in the...
Photos: 2022 Iowa football media day
Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photographer and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior majoring in cinematic... Grace Smith is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a sophomore studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During... (he/him/his) Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily...
