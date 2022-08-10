Photos: Minor League Field of Dreams Game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits

Iowa football will have to replace one major piece of its special teams unit before the 2022 season kicks off in earnest on Sept. 3. The Hawkeyes lost returner Charlie Jones to Purdue via the transfer portal during the offseason. Jones was the Big Ten Conference’s returner of the year in 2021, fielding both punts and kicks for the Hawkeyes. He amassed 918 yards and a touchdown in the return game a year ago.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO