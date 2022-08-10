Breeze Airways to launch nonstop flights from Charleston to Los Angeles and Phoenix

Read full article on original website
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412
James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
Charleston's Ben Navarro buys Cincinnati pro tennis tournament
Charleston businessman and philanthropist Ben Navarro has added another professional tennis tournament to a portfolio that already includes the Credit One Charleston Open. Navarro announced Friday that his Beemok Capital group has purchased the Western and Southern Open, a joint men's and women's event on the ATP and WTA tours that is held in Cincinnati.
Longtime Charleston-area law firm to construct $5M office building in Goose Creek
One of the Charleston area's longtime law firms plans to construct a new $5 million office building on U.S. Highway 52 in Goose Creek. Steinberg Law Firm's 11,700-square-foot structure will be built just down the road from its current office on Goose Creek Boulevard. The new space will house up...
1001 Wayfarer Lane, Charleston, SC 29412
Inviting lake front home on James Island in Bayview Farms with all NEW interior paint and new carpeting on the second floor. Bayview Farms offers some of the best amenities of any neighborhood on James Island including 3 pools new basketball court tennis court (pickle balls lines) playground cabana 5 lakes and sidewalks throughout. Zoned for Stiles Point Elementary which is a short bike ride away; the high school is a short walk. The home offers a completely remodeled kitchen and Master bathroom large garage with additional storage/possible office area (former model home) a lawn well a large covered wrap-around porch to relax on in the evenings and a deck overlooking the long view of the lake. The home is in an X Flood Zone so no required flood insurance The lot also has mature landscaping. Washer and Dryer convey. HOA is paid quarterly at $161 per quarter for total of $644. **A $1 600 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.**
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
Editorial: Changes to Charleston's late-night scene seem sensible. Others should take note.
Those who have lived in Charleston for more than a decade have watched upper King Street evolve from a sleepy, historic commercial district to one of South Carolina's hottest late-night party spots. This change has brought increased vitality to the street and more revenue into city coffers, but it also...
Editorial: Landlords are changing. Charleston's rules for them should change, too.
It won’t solve every problem, but a proposal to require some Charleston landlords to register with the city could help address concerns ranging from rental building issues that affect either tenants or their neighbors to public safety threats stemming from parties that get out of hand. We urge City...
Chipotle open for business
Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
CALLOWAY, Sylvia Joan, 65, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. GARRETT, William, 96, of McClellanville died Thursday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel. HEZEKIAH, Sandra Jean, 71, of James Island died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MAINO, Lismore Thomas Jr., 85, of Mount...
Summerville celebrates unveiling of McKissick statue
A sculpture honoring a coaching legend now towers above the west end zone at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium. Members of the community joined town, county and state officials Aug. 12 for the unveiling of the John and Joan McKissick statue, which now faces historic McKissick Field. Steady rain did not discourage a sizeable crowd from attending the unveiling ceremony honoring the winningest coach in the history of American football and his family.
SC utility co-op opens its $65M HQ campus in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER — Spanning 49 acres along U.S. Highway 52, a new headquarters is now serving as a state-of-the-art operational hub for Berkeley Electric Cooperative. The $65 million campus includes a warehouse for equipment, such power poles, transformers and a mobile generating station. It has enough parking and a maintenance building for the utility's fleet of some 250 bucket trucks and other commercial vehicles.
3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus
One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
Charleston police arrest suspect in hatchet slaying on James Island
A man wielding a hatchet attacked a couple, killing one person and injuring another while they were sleeping in a wooded area behind a Walmart on James Island, according to authorities. Theodore Wagner was arrested Aug. 12 in the attack. The 42-year-old Charleston man was booked into the Charleston County...
Invitation to Bid - Racial Bias Audit Implementation
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Solicitation Number: 22-P025R The City of Charleston is accepting proposals for Racial Bias Audit Implementation Review. The City will receive proposals until September 15, 2022 @ 12:00pm at 75 Calhoun Street, Ste. 3500, Charleston, SC 29401. The solicitation may be obtained by submitting a request to: Robin B. Robinson, robinsonr@charleston-sc.gov, by fax (843-720-3872), or by going to our website: www.charleston-sc.gov, Bidline. AD# 2016915.
Hope Health opens new facility in Hemingway, third one in Williamsburg County
Hope Health had a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new facility in Hemingway August 12 and is set to start taking patients. The facility in Hemingway is the third in Williamsburg County, with locations already established in Kingstree and Greeleyville. “[This facility] provides health service, which is the first step...
Letters: Shelter pets of all ages need to be adopted into loving homes
The writer of a July 18 letter to the editor lamented the difficulties an older adult faced when trying to adopt a pet from local rescue organizations. At Dorchester Paws, those seeking to adopt a pet can complete the process the same day they contact us. We are an open-admission...
Meeting Notices - Meeting - August 25th
The Charleston County Floodplain Management Division is notifying the public of the following updates and upcoming meeting: There will be a virtual meeting for the Charleston Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan (CRHMP) Annual Update on August 25th at 2:00 pm. The draft of the 2022 update can be viewed here: https://www.charleston county.org/departments/ building-inspection- services/hazard- mitigation-plan.php. The updated CRHMP includes the most recent Flood Insurance Assessment and Coverage Improvement Plan for each jurisdiction within Charleston County. Those interested in providing comments, receiving meeting access information, or receiving a copy of the Summary of Changes/Progress Report for the CRHMP should email floodservices@charleston county.org. The Repetitive Loss Area Analysis for Charleston County has also been updated. Those interested in reviewing the updated document should email floodservices@charleston county.org to receive a copy. For more information on any of the above topics or other inquiries related to floodplain management in Charleston County, email flood services@charleston county. org or call 843-202-6940. AD# 2017681.
In an unusually public archaeological dig, Beaufort residents learn about Scottish past
BEAUFORT — Blue-and-white Scottish flags fluttered from an information tent at the corner of Craven and Carteret streets. Beneath its shade, an archaeologist sorted pieces of 18th- and 19th-century pottery into piles, like with like. Another archaeologist sank his shovel into the soft grass of a public park. A...
