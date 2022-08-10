ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

an17.com

Slidell man found guilty of domestic abuse battery

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Shaine Kristopher LeBlanc, 23, of Slidell, Louisiana was found guilty despite the victim recanting her complaint during the trial. On November 25, 2021, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Slidell, in reference to...
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Troopers arrest suspect in fatal hit and run crash

DENHAM SPRINGS---On August 5, 2022, shortly after 11:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a hit and run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland of Denham Springs. The initial investigation revealed...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Slidell man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2020 three-vehicle fatal wreck

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on today, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Justin Emerson Martindale, 40, of Slidell, Louisiana pled guilty just prior to the scheduled start of his trial and was sentenced shortly afterwards. Martindale was sentenced by District Judge Ellen Creel to 15 years for each vehicular homicide...
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Slidell Police K-9 dies shortly after catching burglary suspect

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Slidell Police Department Canine Officer, K-9 Kano, passed away (in the line of duty), shortly after apprehending a burglary suspect. At approximately 4:30 am, officers were alerted to a suspicious person on the property of Alliance Bus Group, located in Frank Pichon Drive. Alliance Bus Group has recently been a repeated victim of catalytic converter thefts. As officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene into a nearby patch of woods. Sergeant Morris and K-9 Kano were dispatched to the scene to assist with tracking the suspect.
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Ernie Perry Bigner

Ernie Perry Bigner passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 81. She was born on March 24, 1941, in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Ada Tyson Perry and the late Ralph Willard Perry. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ernie is survived...
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Lillian Lemucchi Gaines

Lillian Lemucchi Gaines, a resident of Madisonville, LA, died August 10, 2022. Mrs. Gaines was born and raised in Washington, DC by immigrant parents, now deceased, Archille and Maria Lemucchi; and one sister, now deceased, Pearl McDonough. She met and married J. P. Gaines, now deceased, CEO of Rice Millers...
MADISONVILLE, LA
an17.com

James "Don" Odon Guagliardo

James "Don" Odon Guagliardo passed away at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 80. He was born on Saturday, November 22, 1941 in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Kitty Cooper Guagliardo and the late Tony Guagliardo. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

John H. Henson

John H. Henson, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Covington, LA at the age of 84. He was born on July 18, 1938, in the 9th Ward in New Orleans, LA to the late Esther Henson. John is survived by his son, Bruce Henson (Jennifer); daughter, Monica Henson;...
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Sharon Faith Walker

Sharon Faith Stockstill Walker of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at her residence, on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born on Saturday, April 30, 1938, in Port Sulpher, Louisiana. Sharon loved art, watching the New Orleans Saints, and her dog, Missy. Most of all, she loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Maxine Pearl Morris "Curry"

Maxine Pearl Morris "Curry" passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 88. She was born on Wednesday, February 21, 1934, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to the late Nina Faye and Albert Morris. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. She was a business owner in Hammond, LA for many years and had also retired from the State of Nevada, Division of Forestry. Maxine was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 announced

DENHAM SPRINGS---On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 was announced. The class was presented to over 150 attendees at the Annual State of Livingston Parish Address. Prior to the luncheon event, the class was introduced to each other through a meet and greet type event and program orientation.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Claireen Reeves Sipes

And a resident of Pine, a beloved aunt and friend, passed away Thursday afternoon August 11, 2022 surrounded by close family at her home in Pine. She was born May 12, 1925 in Ellisville, MS but attended school and was a long time resident of Chalmette, LA. Claireen was retired after a long career with K-Mart in Chalmette. She was a faithful member of The Church of Christ in Bogalusa. Claireen had a special place in her heart for her pet dog “Spot”.
CHALMETTE, LA
an17.com

David Edward Lee

David Edward Lee, age 46, passed away peacefully at his home in Hammond on August 6, 2022. David was the devoted husband of Rebecca Davis Lee and was the loving father of Grayson and Emerson Lee, and Lexi Davis. David is also survived by his parents, Ed and Gayle Lee (Oxford, MS), his sister, Virginia Lee (Tim) (Germantown, TN) as well as Rebecca's parents, William and Zimena Davis. He was educated at Saint Stanislaus High School in Bay Saint Louis, MS, the University of Mississippi "Ole Miss" and graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in Business Administration. David was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was the Director of Transportation at Imperial Trading Company and enjoyed his job and the people with whom he worked.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

2022 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Report No. 4

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out its second week of preseason practice Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium. SLU brought in referees for Saturday’s practice, giving the Lions a look at how games will be called when the season begins. Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo has been pleased with how his team has been able to “stack good days” as preseason practice has progressed.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

SLU travels to Mississippi State for exhibition contest Sunday

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will see its first action of the 2022 season Sunday with a 1 p.m. exhibition match at Mississippi State. Southeastern, which returns 18 letter winners from last season’s roster, will take on a MSU squad that finished 5-8-3...
HAMMOND, LA

