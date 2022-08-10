David Edward Lee, age 46, passed away peacefully at his home in Hammond on August 6, 2022. David was the devoted husband of Rebecca Davis Lee and was the loving father of Grayson and Emerson Lee, and Lexi Davis. David is also survived by his parents, Ed and Gayle Lee (Oxford, MS), his sister, Virginia Lee (Tim) (Germantown, TN) as well as Rebecca's parents, William and Zimena Davis. He was educated at Saint Stanislaus High School in Bay Saint Louis, MS, the University of Mississippi "Ole Miss" and graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in Business Administration. David was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was the Director of Transportation at Imperial Trading Company and enjoyed his job and the people with whom he worked.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO