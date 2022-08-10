ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

9 Runway Standouts from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2023

Though the first Copenhagen Fashion Week was staged in 2006, it only recently became known as the destination for emerging brands to showcase their visions. The Scandinavian fashion capital has served as an incubator for brands like Saks Potts, Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Rotate—and has steadily pumped out the kind of creativity and innovation that first caught our collective eye.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

London's best afternoon teas

“There are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea," said Henry James. No truer words were, surely, ever spoken. For that most quintessential of English traditions – afternoon tea – remains the most idyllic and decadent of treats.
FOOD & DRINKS
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Pairs Her Go-To Flats with an Oversized Dress Shirt

If anyone knows how to keep a chic, edited wardrobe, it's Katie Holmes. The Coda star stepped out once again in New York City wearing her favorite flats of the season—a cornflower blue pair by Yuni Buffa—this time paired with casual baggy jeans and an oversized shirt. The high-waisted, light-washed jeans featured pressed creases in the front, and the button-up was light pink with gray stripes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Chartreuse Pants and Super-Long Hair

Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Emily Ratajkowski's latest street style look has a retro charm. The model and My Body author was spotted running errands and walking her dog Columbo in NYC's Soho neighborhood Thursday, beating the heat in some cute new trousers. Her casual fit included a black tank with a high neckline and red graphic writing, which she paired with prim low-rise slacks in a chartreuse hue that hit at the mid ankle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Fashion Week#Street Style#Dna#Aeron

Comments / 0

Community Policy