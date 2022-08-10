Though the first Copenhagen Fashion Week was staged in 2006, it only recently became known as the destination for emerging brands to showcase their visions. The Scandinavian fashion capital has served as an incubator for brands like Saks Potts, Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Rotate—and has steadily pumped out the kind of creativity and innovation that first caught our collective eye.

