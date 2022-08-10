Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
9 Runway Standouts from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2023
Though the first Copenhagen Fashion Week was staged in 2006, it only recently became known as the destination for emerging brands to showcase their visions. The Scandinavian fashion capital has served as an incubator for brands like Saks Potts, Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Rotate—and has steadily pumped out the kind of creativity and innovation that first caught our collective eye.
Harper's Bazaar
London's best afternoon teas
“There are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea," said Henry James. No truer words were, surely, ever spoken. For that most quintessential of English traditions – afternoon tea – remains the most idyllic and decadent of treats.
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Pairs Her Go-To Flats with an Oversized Dress Shirt
If anyone knows how to keep a chic, edited wardrobe, it's Katie Holmes. The Coda star stepped out once again in New York City wearing her favorite flats of the season—a cornflower blue pair by Yuni Buffa—this time paired with casual baggy jeans and an oversized shirt. The high-waisted, light-washed jeans featured pressed creases in the front, and the button-up was light pink with gray stripes.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Chartreuse Pants and Super-Long Hair
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Emily Ratajkowski's latest street style look has a retro charm. The model and My Body author was spotted running errands and walking her dog Columbo in NYC's Soho neighborhood Thursday, beating the heat in some cute new trousers. Her casual fit included a black tank with a high neckline and red graphic writing, which she paired with prim low-rise slacks in a chartreuse hue that hit at the mid ankle.
Harper's Bazaar
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts a Futuristic Spin on a Timeless Streetwear Look
You simply can never go wrong with the classics. This week, Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out in the happiest summer ensemble featuring various closet staples—and one very coveted new accessory. While walking in New York City's SoHo Tuesday, the actress looked radiant in a yellow, white, and black striped...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Layers an Oversized Shirt and LBD for Dinner with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for a stylish date night this week. The Fenty mogul and the "goosebumps" rapper were spotted heading to dinner at Emilio's Ballato in New York City last night, with the new parents showing another master class in street style. For her dinner date look,...
