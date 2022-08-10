Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Back to school injuries
INDIANAPOLIS – Most kids have made their way back to the classroom, or they’re about to!. An essential part of their school supply list is the backpack, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 7500 children had to seek emergency care for injuries related to their backpack.
Fox 59
August is National Immunization Awareness Month
INDIANAPOLIS – National Immunization Awareness Month highlights the importance of staying up-to-date on your vaccinations. Dr. Eric Yancy, Chief Medical Officer at MHS Indiana, tells us why it’s so important to make sure your family is vaccinated, and what you need to know as kids head back to school.
Fox 59
Marsha’s Specialty Desserts can be found at the fair
INDIANAPOLIS – They are a family-owned business in Hendricks Co that specializes in a variety of sweet and savory items, with a focus on providing quality, fresh products that will customize the special occasions of your life. Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering in Avon will be at the Indiana State Fair this year!
Fox 59
Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak
INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
Fox 59
Trending drink recipes you can make at home
INDIANAPOLIS – Whether it’s spritzing up your summer or drinking an espresso martini, you can make both trending drinks from the comfort of your home!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
Fox 59
Lyrical Lightning with Westminster Village North!
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian is joined by Laura Roman the Director of Marketing at Westminster Village North for today’s edition of Lyrical Lightning!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s...
Fox 59
Children’s Museum Giveaway
1. Sponsors. This Children’s Museum sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Children’s Museum, 3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Fox 59
Chris Kattan coming to Indy!
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan got to chat with SNL alum Chris Kattan! Chris will be performing in Plainfield on Saturday, August 13th as well as in Indianapolis on Saturday, August 20th. To learn more visit MadHatterShows.com.
Fox 59
Breweries talk Hops and Coaster Drops 2022 event at Indiana Beach
INDIANAPOLIS- if you love roller coasters, wine and craft beer, Indiana Beach is the place to be on saturday, September 10th. That’s when the amusement park will host the second annual “Hops and Coaster Drops” Festival. More than 100 breweries, wineries and distilleries are expected to take...
Fox 59
Travel thru the treetops with Go Ape!
INDIANAPOLIS — Site Manager at Go Ape, William Link stopped by the studio along with Eagle Creek Park Manager, Charlie Elliott to share the exciting treetop activities available at Eagle Creek Park’s Go Ape facility. To learn more about Eagle Creek Park visit parks.indy.gov. To learn more about...
Fox 59
Mustard donuts? Yeah, they’re a thing…
INDIANAPOLIS — What goes better than coffee and donuts? Possibly donuts and mustard?. Yep, you read that correctly. Mustard. The famous condiment known for elegantly dressing meats is now being turned into a sweet treat. French’s Yellow Mustard posted on their Facebook Monday their very own recipe for Mustard...
Fox 59
Fishers Fire Department removes ‘Wally the Weasel’ from ‘peeping into residence’
FISHERS — On August 7, the Fishers Police Department responded to a call at a residence that ended with them removing a weasel from peeping into a residential window. “Firefighters don’t go for that kind of creepiness,” said the fire department’s Facebook post, “so they jumped into action and cornered the #LittleWeasel.”
Fox 59
Latest headlines in Hollywood
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian checks in with TMZ Senior News Producer Michael Babcock for the latest headlines in Hollywood. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
Fox 59
Refreshing gin cocktails with Chris Webb
INDIANAPOLIS — Sales Director of Glendalough Distillery, Chris Webb joined Jillian in the studio today to make the birthday boy, Ryan, some refreshing cocktails. To learn more about Glendalough Distillery visit us.glendaloughdistillery.com.
Fox 59
IMPD boosts recruitment effort with higher salaries and bonuses
INDIANAPOLIS — 30 new recruits and six veteran lateral transfer officers will graduate the IMPD Training Academy August 19 and hit the streets in the following days in an attempt to alleviate the chronic shortage of patrol officers that’s plagued the city’s police department for several years.
Fox 59
“They Stood Up” Documentary Premiere and Panel Discussion
INDIANAPOLIS- They Stood Up” is a documentary about the “Pendleton 2.”. The two men were caught up in the 1985 prisoner rebellion against white supremacist guard brutality at Pendleton Correctional Facility. John Cole and Christopher trotter remain incarcerated today for their role in the rebellion, many say wrongfully...
Fox 59
Butler University launches new program to prepare teachers for the classroom
The first cohort of "Teacher-Led, Teacher Education" will start at the end of August. Butler University launches new program to prepare …. Michael Van Schoik gives us a preview of today’s …. Back to School injuries. Man shot outside Marriott Hotel after argument. Richmond community gathers at vigil for...
Fox 59
Local farm food fest at Needler’s! You don’t want to miss it
Thinking of shopping local this weekend? Needler’s is hosting a Local Farm Food fest with central Indiana’s best farm foods. Check it out!. Happy one year anniversary to Needler’s Fresh Market Carmel! And happy birthday to Ryan!
Fox 59
Ammonia leak in Brownsburg bakery sends 7 to hospital
The Brownsburg Fire Department said more than 5,000 pounds of liquid anhydrous ammonia leaked at Weston Foods, a bakery located on Maplehurst Drive. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/fire-department-responding-to-ammonia-leak-at-brownsburg-bakery/
Fox 59
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
