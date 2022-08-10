ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 11, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a back-to-school drive with a famous singer, a local Food Network star shares back-to-school meals, some of the best fried chicken in the nation and it’s Thirsty Thursday!. Singer Austin Mahone is coming to see us at Market Square ahead of...
KSAT 12

Your guide to attending the KSAT Pigskin Classic VIP party

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to the KSAT Pigskin Classic has started — and we’re thrilled several football fans have chosen to join us at the KSAT exclusive party in the Alamodome press box!. With delicious food, a centerfield view of the game, and smiles and laughs...
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Tony Parkers Heroes and Villains at San Antonio Museum of Art

For a limited time, the Tony Parker exhibit has filled the SAMA with life-size sculptures of the best superheroes and villains. Check out some life-like figures before they go. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do...
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas

Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
KSAT 12

Gridiron Heroes

SAN ANTONIO, TX – “We cheer these young men on the football field. Let’s make sure we don’t forget them now.”. Those are the words Eddie Canales said as he accepted his CNN Heroes award in 2011 from Kurt Warner. Eddie Canales was recognized for his extraordinary contribution to helping young athletes who sustained a spinal cord injury while playing high school football.
sanantoniomag.com

Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
