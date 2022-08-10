Read full article on original website
Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 11, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a back-to-school drive with a famous singer, a local Food Network star shares back-to-school meals, some of the best fried chicken in the nation and it’s Thirsty Thursday!. Singer Austin Mahone is coming to see us at Market Square ahead of...
Your guide to attending the KSAT Pigskin Classic VIP party
SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to the KSAT Pigskin Classic has started — and we’re thrilled several football fans have chosen to join us at the KSAT exclusive party in the Alamodome press box!. With delicious food, a centerfield view of the game, and smiles and laughs...
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
Slither over to the family-friendly Texas Reptile Expo in McQueeney
MCQUEENEY, Texas – Exotic animal vendors will be on hand at the Texas Reptile Expo in McQueeney next month. Guests will be able to interact with reptiles that slither, swim and crawl at the expo, which will take place on Sept. 3 and 4. “Everybody and anybody can have...
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
Actor Jesse Borrego to judge San Antonio filmmakers competing in world’s largest timed film festival
SAN ANTONIO – One of the world’s largest and oldest timed film festivals is coming to Tech Port Center and Arena for the first time. The 48 Hour Film Project will feature dozens of local movies from some of San Antonio’s most creative people. Since 2015, Randall...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Tony Parkers Heroes and Villains at San Antonio Museum of Art
For a limited time, the Tony Parker exhibit has filled the SAMA with life-size sculptures of the best superheroes and villains. Check out some life-like figures before they go. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Wicked San Antonio Home for Sale That Comes With Underground Natural Cavern
You truly haven't lived in Texas unless you've been to Natural Bridge Caverns. I recall my school taking us yearly and each time was such an amazing experience. Well, you don't need a trip to Natural Bridge Caverns to check out some awe-inspiring underground creations. All you need to do...
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Gridiron Heroes
SAN ANTONIO, TX – “We cheer these young men on the football field. Let’s make sure we don’t forget them now.”. Those are the words Eddie Canales said as he accepted his CNN Heroes award in 2011 from Kurt Warner. Eddie Canales was recognized for his extraordinary contribution to helping young athletes who sustained a spinal cord injury while playing high school football.
sanantoniomag.com
Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
San Antonio's Claire Rousay reflects on new EP, car crash, move to L.A.
She's been busy making pop music.
Here’s the perfect, last-minute getaway before school starts.
School starts next Wednesday, and if you’re searching for a last-minute getaway to soak up some Texas sun that won’t break the bank, well, we know two things:. 1. It needs to be within driving distance of home. 2. And it needs to have the option of being...
