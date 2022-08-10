Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police looks for suspect who stole from Battle Creek Dollar General
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a suspect who stole from a Dollar General in Battle Creek. Several items were taken from the store on B Drive N around 8:30 p.m. July 30, police said. Exclusive dashcam video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged with murder after allegedly hitting pedestrian on purpose outside Walmart
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man is charged with murder after he allegedly hit a woman on purpose with his car. Xuan Thanh Vo was arraigned on one felony count of open murder Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County District Court. Vo is accused of hitting Sandy Villarreal, 65, of Kalamazoo...
Family mourns woman killed by driver: ‘Why would someone do that?’
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.
More charges filed in crash that killed 2 cyclists
A woman who has been charged for a crash that killed two cyclists participating in a Make-a-Wish bicycle ride and injured three others has had additional charges added.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop. On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
Teen in critical condition in Northside neighborhood shooting
Authorities say a teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.
One in custody after armed robbery at Target near Kzoo
A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery near Kalamazoo on Thursday.
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman sentenced for 2021 murder of boyfriend
A woman has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of her boyfriend in Dowagic.
Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
Police: Two adults found dead, toddler safe in GR home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Grand Rapids home.
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
FBI: Hazardous materials found in Kalamazoo home
The FBI has been called to investigate after agents found hazardous materials in a Kalamazoo home Friday afternoon.
95.3 MNC
Police in Michiana dealing with crashes
Police throughout Michiana have been dealing with several crashes in the past few days. A 55-year-old man on a bicycle was hurt when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The collision happened just after...
Teens facing weapons charges after MSP catch them doing donuts near massive Michigan party promoted on TikTok
Three teens are facing concealed weapons charges after Michigan State Police caught them doing donuts near the scene of a massive party in Tuscola County that was promoted on TikTok.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0