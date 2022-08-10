ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Governor Walz prepared to extradite MOA shooting suspects back to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz is preparing to extradite the individuals suspected of committing the recent shooting at the Mall of America. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will coordinate to ensure the swift extradition of the suspects, that were apprehended Thursday in Chicago, back to Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota saw 21% violent crime increase in 2021, according to new report

(FOX 9) - One day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help curb violent crime, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report detailing its year-over-year rise. The report offers an annual...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

New report says murder and assault in Minnesota has skyrocketed

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The number of murders in Minnesota has almost doubled in the past four years. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report, data submitted by local law enforcement agencies to meet state and federal reporting requirements.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota utility regulators leave $600 million for consumers to pay

For the Duluth News Tribune Tom Olsen reports, “A former University of Minnesota Duluth coach was not fired because of her sexual orientation, a three-judge panel ruled. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld last year’s dismissal of a federal lawsuit filed by Jen Banford, who served as head softball coach and women’s hockey operations director. Banford was the final remaining plaintiff in a seven-year legal battle that saw former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller receive a $4.53 million settlement after a jury’s finding of discrimination and retaliation. Former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles also had her claims thrown out, but did not pursue an appeal with Banford.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers

STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz ready to extradite suspects in Mall of America shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is prepared to immediately extradite suspects arrested in connection to a shooting at the Mall of America last week. The suspects, Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Chicago and are awaiting extradition at the Cook County Jail in Illinois."Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts," said Walz.Walz will coordinate the process with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.The interstate extradition process...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Huge liquor tab: Excessive drinking costs Minnesota $8 billion a year

Minnesotans run up an annual tab of nearly $8 billion in costs associated with excess drinking, according to a study published this week by researchers from the Minnesota Department of Health. That amounts to nearly $1,400 for every resident of the state. The study, published in the American Journal of...
MINNESOTA STATE
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers, Minnesota Gov. Walz Seek Federal Funds For Major Duluth-Superior Bridge Project

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair still needs to hire 100 officers, asks for help

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has requested the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office for help with security at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, as the police department is 100 officers short. The fair dismantled its police department following police chief Paul Paulos’ retirement in May...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
The Associated Press

Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s already been underway for months. In the attorney general’s race, Schultz beat Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018. Ellison easily beat perennial candidate Bill Dahn in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The November election is expected to turn on views about public safety and abortion. Walz came out swinging in a victory email to supporters. “Reproductive freedom, paid family leave, the funding to provide our children with the education they deserve, voting rights, the safety of our LGBTQ+ kids, and so much more all hang in the balance,” he said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

It's Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

