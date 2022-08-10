Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh Chamber, Rhoads host drive-in movie at Wantagh Park
What started as a socially distanced, pandemic-friendly summer activity has grown into an August tradition for residents of the Wantagh-Seaford area. Two years ago, as the first surge of the pandemic was slowing down, the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce and County Legislator Steve Rhoads were left scratching their heads at what safe and fun summer activities they could put together.
Well-known physical therapist opens new Staten Island practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working as a teacher for several years at Moore Catholic High School, Barry Goldman, 46, went back to college to become a physical therapist. In both careers, he found himself educating people. “I might not be educating students [as a physical therapist], but I’m still...
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside to work together to overcome drug overdose
A day for planting flowers, educating and creating a safe space for those who have lost their loved ones; that is what the Oceanside Safe Coalition hopes for with their second annual event being held in participation of International Overdose Awareness Day. Oceanside Safe, alongside Kiwanis and a few of...
Herald Community Newspapers
Many laughs had at Bourbon & Brews
At Bourbon & Brews, being an active part of the community is what the business is all about. The craft beer and bourbon bar in Merrick has been charitable since it opened in August of 2019, and at the end of last month, it hosted its first, charity comedy show, to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
midislandtimes.com
National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall
Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
Rocky Point BOE reverses practice on book donations, causes controversy
Tensions swelled inside the Rocky Point High School auditorium during a special meeting of the Rocky Point school district board of education on Thursday, July 28. In early July, the board reversed its longstanding practice regarding book donations, deciding to no longer accept books from the public. The controversy centers around a June donation made by district parent Allison Villafane, who donated several books exploring themes dealing with sexuality, gender identity and race during Pride Month.
Concerts at Stony Brook Village Green extended through August 28
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) recently announced an extension to their annual Summer Concert Series on the Village Green. In addition to the Aug. 21 concert featuring Just Sixties, a tribute band that plays hits from the 1960’s, an additional concert has been added featuring the Sound Symphony on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. This is a free concert sponsored by the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF). Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman, will make exciting announcements about the Hall of Fame and the red carpet grand opening in November.
27east.com
2022 Hampton Designer Showhouse Kicks Off With Opening Gala
The 2022 Hampton Designer Showhouse benefiting Stony Brook Southampton Hospital kicks off this Saturday with its opening gala at the circa 1830s Ivy Lodge in Southampton. The home and former hunting lodge sits on 2.7 acres that were originally part of the Mayo family farm. The 7,500-square-foot main house, provided by Victoria Meakin and David Feldman of New York City, has been completely transformed by a lineup of designers from the East End and across the country.
longislandadvance.net
Proposed Dunkin’ now developing community features
The Blue Point Civic Association held its monthly meeting on Aug. 1 at the Bayport-Blue Point Library. Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-8th District) was in attendance and spoke of his ongoing efforts to have stop signs installed on the eastern and western sides of the intersection of Corey Avenue and Middle Road.
Herald Community Newspapers
Mike Khimov, the man behind the haircut in Oyster Bay
Mike’s Barber Shop in Oyster Bay has been a staple in the community for many years, and people come from different parts of Long Island, and some even farther afield, to get their hair cut there. What keeps them coming back is more than just a good trim, however.
portwashington-news.com
Port’s First National Night Out
National community-building campaign brought to Port to promote partnership. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Port Washington hosted its first National Night Out (NNO) at Alvan Petras Park. The national campaign is meant to cultivate relationships between the residents, police forces and elected officials. At NNO, residents have the opportunity to learn more about local organizations and meet the faces behind them.
News 12
Nunley's Carousel to reopen after pandemic closure
A beloved slice of Long Island history, Nunley’s Carousel, is reopening. The carousel was closed for two years because of the pandemic. Rides begin again on Tuesday for Long Island Children’s Museum members who have reservations and for the general public on Thursday. The 110-year-old carousel, which was...
longisland.com
JCPenney Celebrates Shopping With Party Bus at Roosevelt Field Mall This Saturday
Department store JCPenney is celebrating its 120th anniversary with a bus tour around the country. The theme of the event is Shopping is Back! and the bus has already traveled as far as California, Nevada, Colorado, and Texas to Kentucky, Georgia and Pennsylvania on a coast-to-coast tour. The final stop of the JCPenney party will be this weekend at the store’s location in Roosevelt Field Mall on Saturday, August 13. From 11:30am - 3:30pm the tour bus will be set up in Garden City outside of the JCPenney store at the mall and feature live music, treats, refreshments, games, and giveaways.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
longislandadvance.net
National Night Out builds a bridge between police and the community
The National Night Out, a campaign designed to strengthen the bond between residents and law enforcement, reinvigorated a true sense of community. Last weekend, members of the Suffolk County Police Department joined hundreds of residents at events held throughout all seven of its precincts. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5...
News 12
Guide: Mini-golf courses on Long Island
Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around Long Island. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
Herald Community Newspapers
A future officer, and a performer
Kristen Murphy, an energetic 23-year-old, has worn the dark blue uniform of a Long Beach police special officer for just over a year. In other venues, you might see her as a dancer, a singer, or even a stunt performer on “Saturday Night Live.”. Police specials usually want to...
A Magical Harry Potter Experience Is Coming To NY This Fall
The forest hides many secrets… A woodland trail inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series is set to open in New York’s stunning Hudson Valley this autumn. After announcing its U.S. debut in Leesburg, VA, it will be arriving in Westchester County on October 22 to take fans on a journey that will quite literally illuminate some of their favorite Forbidden Forest moments! Only an hour and a half from NYC at the expansive Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, NY, the incredible experience makes for a perfect getaway if you’re looking to escape the city. With illuminating sets, atmospheric lighting and magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, there is plenty to discover along the way. Want to be the first to get your hands on tickets? Transforming the beautiful location into a spectacular outdoor light trail inspired by the wizarding world, guests are invited to step into a magical woodland filled with curious creatures and characters from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series taking up residence in this Forbidden Forest.
Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
