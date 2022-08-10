Read full article on original website
School lunch no longer free for Utah students
As most kids get ready to head back to class next week, parents are being reminded that school lunches will no longer be free for students whose families don't apply for assistance.
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
ksl.com
One of Utah's last standing 5 Buck Pizza owners shares 'recipe' for success
FILLMORE – It may be just a pizza, but to Patricia Haput and many who enter her 5 Buck Pizza restaurant in Fillmore, it is home. In 2004, Haput and her husband, Matt Haput, who is also the public works director for the town, took a chance on an up-and-coming pizza chain. Eighteen years later, their restaurant is one of four 5 Buck Pizza franchises in Utah that is not only still standing, but thriving.
New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
Couple celebrates opening their fourth tire shop located in Payson
Josh and Abby Hamilton held an opening ceremony Wednesday afternoon for the opening of their brand-new Big O Tires shop in Payson. The Payson location, 921 S. Turf Farm Road, is the fourth Big O Tires shop owned by the Hamilton family. The couple also owns shops in Spanish Fork, Santaquin and Nephi.
Fire restrictions lifted in multiple Utah counties amid strong monsoon season
A number of Utah counties and Capitol Reef National Park will have lifted fire restrictions Thursday night as Utah sees a strong monsoon season across the state.
kslnewsradio.com
‘So no one else gets hurt:’ Utah Democratic Party pushes for Davis suspension
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of more than 50 members of the Utah Democratic Party wants to force party leaders to vote on whether to suspend Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, from party responsibilities and functions, following sexual harassment allegations made against him. The woman who spearheaded...
kjzz.com
Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
midutahradio.com
UTV Crashes Into Car In Richfield
On Aug. 11 around 2:45 p.m. Richfield City Police responded to a crash between a UTV and a car on the Southeast side of Richfield. According to Richfield City Police the UTV, a Polaris Ranger driven by a juvenile, was driving North when it failed to yield at a yield sign and collided with the car traveling West on the drivers side of the vehicle. A passenger in the UTV, also a juvenile, was transported to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.
