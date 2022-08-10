ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manti, UT

KSLTV

Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

One of Utah's last standing 5 Buck Pizza owners shares 'recipe' for success

FILLMORE – It may be just a pizza, but to Patricia Haput and many who enter her 5 Buck Pizza restaurant in Fillmore, it is home. In 2004, Haput and her husband, Matt Haput, who is also the public works director for the town, took a chance on an up-and-coming pizza chain. Eighteen years later, their restaurant is one of four 5 Buck Pizza franchises in Utah that is not only still standing, but thriving.
FILLMORE, UT
ABC4

New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
kjzz.com

Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
midutahradio.com

UTV Crashes Into Car In Richfield

On Aug. 11 around 2:45 p.m. Richfield City Police responded to a crash between a UTV and a car on the Southeast side of Richfield. According to Richfield City Police the UTV, a Polaris Ranger driven by a juvenile, was driving North when it failed to yield at a yield sign and collided with the car traveling West on the drivers side of the vehicle. A passenger in the UTV, also a juvenile, was transported to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.
RICHFIELD, UT

