Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is on track to lose her Wyoming primary. Here's how she's chasing a bigger win
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney's role as House Jan. 6 committee vice chair probing Donald Trump will almost certainly cost her in Tuesday's Wyoming primary.
How the Foreclosure Rate in Florida Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes
Facing prison time and dire personal consequences for storming the U.S. Capitol, some Jan. 6 defendants are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly riot, using it as a platform to drum up cash, promote business endeavors and boost social media profiles. A Nevada man jailed on riot...
Opinion | Why Michigan abortion law confusion will linger until November
If you're a physician who treats Michigan women seeking an abortion, the good news is that nobody is coming to arrest you. Not yet, at least — and probably not before the end of this year, if ever. Oh, there's plenty of uncertainty lurking between now and then, like the hearing this Wednesday in Oakland County, where Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham could...
GOP adds to voter registration edge in Florida
TALLAHASSEE - More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known as a "book-closing" report, shows that Florida has 5,191,018 registered Republicans eligible to vote in the primaries, while Democrats totaled 4,962,064. Another 3,905,562 voters are not affiliated with a party, while the rest of the state's voters are registered with third parties. The new data also show Republicans continuing to extend their registration edge after overtaking Democrats last year. As an example, Republicans had a registration lead of 202,321 voters as of June 30, with the advantage jumping to 228,954 by the July 25 book-closing deadline, according to information posted on the Division of Elections website.
Florida Bans Medicaid Coverage for Gender Affirming Treatments After DeSantis Suggested Suing Doctors Who Provide It
Florida tackling rather than being supportive over gender issues. Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It was reported on August 11 that Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration is introducing new rules for the application of the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid budget. From August 21, Medicaid providers will no longer fund gender affirming care which includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
New insights into what may have led to warrant for searching Donald Trump’s Florida compound
The New York Times reports that a Trump lawyer signed a declaration in June saying there were no longer documents marked classified stored at Mar-a-Lago. According to a newly released FBI warrant, agents seized eleven sets of classified documents from Trump’s mansion. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News someone with knowledge of the documents at Mar-a-Lago later tipped off authorities that there was still classified material at the President’s residence. This prompted the FBI to conduct a search Monday that continueS to reverberate across the American political landscape.Aug. 13, 2022.
The CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. What does that mean for ‘high risk’ Miami?
The CDC this week relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines. Does that affect “high risk” South Florida?
