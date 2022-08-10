ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to miss ‘extended period of time’ with mystery condition

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will miss “an extended period of time” for treatment of what the school described Wednesday as medical condition unrelated to football.

In a statement, the school said Hartman sought medical attention Tuesday following a workout. Head coach Dave Clawson said after Wednesday’s practice that Hartman underwent a procedure Tuesday night and will return at some point this season. He will miss team activities indefinitely. The school cited privacy laws in not revealing specifics of Hartman’s condition.

The fifth-year junior was one of the top passers in the Bowl Subdivision ranks last year and helped the Demon Deacons reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game while tying a program record with 11 wins.

In a statement, Hartman called Tuesday “a frustrating day.”

“I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches,” he said.

Hartman ranked 11th in the FBS ranks in passing yardage (302.0 per game) and tied for fifth with 39 touchdowns last season at the helm of the nation’s No. 4 scoring attack (41.0). That helped Wake Forest crack the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll last season and win the ACC’s Atlantic Division title.

Sam Hartman takes questions from media during the ACC Football Kickoff
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Sam Hartman drops back to pass for Wake Forest
Getty Images

The Demon Deacons are considered among the top contenders for the ACC title this season behind preseason favorite Clemson. They open in three weeks, hosting VMI on Sept. 1.

“We’ll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can,” Clawson said in a statement, “and in the meantime, Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery.”

