ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cam Jurgens Starting Center with Jason Kelce Mending from Elbow Surgery

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlWWw_0hBxzS2Z00

The rookie talked about the opportunity and head coach Nick Sirianni talked about Kelce's injury and what he has seen from Jurens in camp so far

PHILADELPHIA – There were summer days at Nebraska where Cam Jurgens said he felt like he would never see the light of day, with endless indoor practice after endless indoor practice.

It was thought that he wouldn’t see the light of day in the lineup when the Eagles drafted him in the second round last spring only to find a roadblock named Jason Kelce in his way.

Jurgens was considered a luxury pick, a player who would likley redshirt behind a center that has made 122 straight starts without missing one since the 2014 season.

It may still turn out that way, but right now Jurgens is the starting center after Kelce had elbow surgery.

“We were in a situation where he had some discomfort in there and we have time to handle that so he can play the season,” said head coach Nick Sirianni about what led to the procedure on his center.

“You know he’s going to have to go through other things throughout the season so it’s something the doctors, Jason, and myself felt comfortable to get it cleaned out and be ready for the long haul ahead.”

Sirianni never puts a timetable on a player’s return but said he was hopeful Kelce would be back in time for the season opener in Detroit.

“How many games, 122 games in a row he’s played?” said the coach. “If he’s close, the track record says he’s going to be ready to go.”

Until such time arrives, Jurgens is the next man up.

The Eagles aren’t moving Isaac Suemalo or Landon Dickerson from their guard posts.

This is why Jurgens was selected 51st overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6st9_0hBxzS2Z00
Cam Jurgens

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

“Kelce’s down right now, so I just have to do my best to fill in there,” said Jurgens following Wednesday’s practice. “It’s good for me because I get those extra opportunities, those extra reps. It’s a good opportunity for me.

"I feel like I get more ready every single day. I’m excited and ready to go play some more football and hit someone other than someone on our team. I feel like every day I’m getting better.”

The Eagles will host the New York Jets on Friday night in the preseason opener, and Jurgens will be in the middle of a starting offensive line that is likely to play a series or two, per Sirianni.

Jurgens talked about how different things have been in his first pro camp vs. college at Nebraska.

“It’s different here because it’s so much more detail,” he said. “In college, they kind of grind your body down. It’s how many reps, how many plays you can get done in a day, how hard you can go.

"Where here it’s like how hard can you train your mind to do a perfect rep every single time because we’re not doing 100 plays, we’re going to get a certain amount then we go walkthrough, but that intensity and I think the detail is a lot sharper at this level without a doubt.”

During the first nine days of camp, Jurgens has been like a little brother to Kelce. The veteran always seems to be in the rookie’s ear about different things and sometimes demonstrates a technique during individual work.

“I’ve seen him be like a sponge around Jason,” said Sirianni. “There are times out there…listen, there’s only one Jason Kelce but there are times out there he’s doing something and you’re like, ‘Hey that kind of looked like Jason.’

"Cam’s done a nice job of picking everything up and he’s in Jason’s ear trying to get as much information as he can, learning from the vet.”

As much as Kelce has helped, Jurgens pointed out the line is a mostly veteran group, with Isaac Seumalo and Lane Johnson, especially, to his right. To his left are second-year guard Landon Dickerson and former Australian rugby project Jordan Mailata.

“It’s great to have Isaac, Landon, Jordan, and Lane there because we’re all one cohesive unit,” said Jurgens. “We’re all giving advice to each other. We all look for the same stuff. It helps when everybody’s working together.

“I think a big part of it is learning defenses and seeing just how well people in the NFL disguise things and what they do to try to trick the offense. It’s a big mind game. It’s fun to kind of dissect that and learn more.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury

Daniel Jones had a ho-hum showing in the New York Giants’ preseason debut against the New England Patriots. But seeing him get game action at all is a win. Jones tallied 69 yards, going 6-for-10 in the process as his Giants won on a game-winning field goal, 23-21. But more importantly, he was able to […] The post Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending

The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Roob's observations: Hurts excels, a rookie impresses, more

Get in, make a bunch of plays, then get out. The starting offense only played seven plays, and the first defense only played five in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night at the Linc. But you couldn’t ask for more from either unit. The Eagles’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Isaac Seumalo
AthlonSports.com

Ron Rivera Announces Quarterback Plan For Commanders' Preseason Opener

Ron Rivera has made a decision on a quarterback plan for the Washington Commanders' preseason opener this week. Carson Wentz, as expected, will be the team's starting quarterback. Wentz, who was acquired by the Commanders this offseason, won't play the whole game, though. The former North Dakota State star will...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kadarius Toney News

The New York Giants are planning on giving their first-stringers some reps in tonight's preseason opener, but Kadarius Toney will not be playing. Toney, Big Blue's second-year wide receiver, "appeared to tweak his leg/knee" during Tuesday's practice session, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. As a result, the 2021 first-round pick will be held out of action tonight.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Giants Starter Exits Preseason Game, Heads To Locker Room With Injury

Preseason is all fun and games, but goal No. 1 is to stay healthy. Unfortunately, a New York Giants starter just exited tonight's preseason game with an injury. That would be starting offensive guard Shane Lemieux. Lemieux has exited Thursday night's preseason game with what's being reported as a toe...
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy