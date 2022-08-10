ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna, TX

Anna man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2VEL_0hBxzQH700

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, August 10th, 2022 02:56

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) A jury sentenced an Anna man to life in prison today after finding him guilty of killing his wife last year.

Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, called 911 on March 12, 2021 and told dispatchers he shot his wife. Anna police responded to the home and found the victim on the bathroom floor with a shotgun wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collin County Jail

Enriquez initially told police that he accidentally pulled the trigger while putting his shotgun away and mentioned several times that it was not loaded. Officers, however, checked the gun and found a live round loaded in the chamber.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife and taken to the Collin County Jail. While in custody, Enriquez told a family member a different story months later.

He told the family member that his wife had found out that he had an affair eight years earlier and loaded the gun herself. Enriquez claimed the gun accidentally went off as he grabbed it from her.

At trial however, firearms experts cast serious doubt on his story. They explained that the particular shotgun used in the crime required the shooter to apply over nine pounds of pressure in order to pull the trigger. They also testified that the gun was fired between 9 and 12 feet away from the victim, not at close range as Enriquez claimed.

A jury found Enriquez guilty and subsequently sentenced him to life in prison.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after the sentencing, "While the criminal justice system can never make a loved one's family feel whole again, we hope that the jury's maximum sentence brings at least some peace and solace to the victim's family."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse. Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water. 
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police

Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

No Indictment for Former Dallas Paramedic Who Repeatedly Kicked Mentally Ill Man in 2019

Brad Cox, the former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a mentally ill man several times while he was on the ground, won’t face any charges over the incident. On Friday, The Dallas Morning News reported that a Dallas County grand jury was considering a felony charge of injury to a disabled person but ultimately declined to indict the former paramedic.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collin County, TX
State
Texas State
Collin County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Anna, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling date-rape drug

IRVING, Texas — An Irving woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to selling date-rape drugs over the internet. The woman, 40-year-old Hyun Ji Martin, was first charged in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in August of that year.
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested

The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dead Infant Found During Local Standoff

Rowlett police recovered the body of a dead infant boy in the midst of a standoff Friday. In a statement obtained by The Dallas Express, Rowlett PD said they responded to a welfare call at 7:00 p.m. Friday. The caller reported she was concerned that her husband, a male aged 48, was behaving strangely and that their infant child was in his care.
ROWLETT, TX
KXII.com

Sherman man sentenced after pursuing multiple high speed chases

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, Grayson County Officials said a Sherman man was sentenced after leading officers on two high-speed chases in September of 2020. Joshua Alexander Johnson, 32, of Sherman, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and 10 years in prison for Aggravated Assault on Public Servant. Officials said Johnson must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole due to a deadly weapon.
SHERMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Prison#Firearms#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event

North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
madillrecord.net

Two women arrested for Breaking and Entering

Twowomenwerearrested after allegedly squatting at a residence. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Highway 70 regarding individuals who were in a house that was supposed to be vacant. Once officers arrived, they observed a female, later identified as Lisa Maxon, walk from the house...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

1 dead in officer involved shooting in Richland Hills

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Richland Hills. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Boulevard 26 and Glenview to Vance was closed for the investigation.Police said this all started when a man shooting a rifle in the middle of Hardesty Street. Responding officers said that the suspect pointed the rifle at them, and that's when they shot him.Texas Rangers are investigating.
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary

Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting, kidnapping in Edgewood that led to high-speed chase leaves 1 dead

EDGEWOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A deadly shooting and kidnapping that turned into a high speed chase through multiple counties Friday ended with one dead, one injured, and a child unharmed.On August 12, 2022, the Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County DA Investigator responded to a call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office about a shooting and kidnapping in Edgewood that had just taken place. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly took his infant child after fatally shooting the child's mother. He then fled from the scene and headed onto Highway 80.The Wills Point officers...
EDGEWOOD, TX
CBS DFW

Yaser Said found guilty of capital murder in deaths of his two daughters

DALLAS, TEXAS (CBSDFW.com) - Yaser Said, 65, was found guilty of capital murder in the slayings of his two daughters Sarah, 17, and Amina, 18. A Dallas County jury reached the verdict after around three hours of deliberation Tuesday.On Monday, Said took the stand in his own defense and denied killing the teens, who were both students at Lewisville High School. "Definitely not, I did not kill my daughters," said Said, whose testimony in Arabic was translated to English.Said testified that as he was driving to dinner with his daughters on the evening they were killed, he thought someone was following the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
132K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy