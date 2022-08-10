Draymond Green: I'm not sure Lakers win 2020 title if they keep Brandon Ingram over Kyle Kuzma

“The thing that people don’t realize is when you make decisions like that — so some people who don’t understand winning… would say, ‘But Brandon Ingram has been an All-Star, so that was the wrong move,’” Draymond Green said. “But if you understand winning, what I say is, ‘But they won a championship.’ So, regardless of what your thoughts could be on that topic, they won a championship, and that automatically trumps everything.” I’m not sure that team still wins if they keep B.I. over you [Kyle Kuzma] because of the skill sets,” Green said. “All of these pieces have to fit in. What you brought to that team…you and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were the shooters.”

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma dropped 67 POINTS in the Utah Powder League Pro-Am Showcase yesterday. 🤯

Kuzma and Wizards teammate Delon Wright defeated a team headlined by Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Scottie Barnes vs. Kyle Kuzma last night had A LOT of buckets.

Scottie with a pull-up 3-pointer on one end, Kuz comes right back with a nasty tomahawk.

Joey Sulipeck won't be back with FOX13, according to @johnmartin929. Sulipeck has been off air since tweeting about Draymond Green during the Grizz-Warriors series.

Who is winning this 25 and under series?

West:

G — Ja Morant

G — Devin Booker

F — Luka Doncic

F — Brandon Ingram

C — Deandre Ayton

East:

G — Trae Young

G — LaMelo Ball

F — Jaylen Brown

F — Jayson Tatum

C — Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/tAXJKuSQPy – 3:41 PM

Interesting seeing Deni Avdija take on a Kuzma-like vocal leadership role for Team Israel. In this setting, he's the one with veteran knowledge to impart.

RTG Features (Alaskan Nets) and MSM (The Last Dance) have tapped David Charles Rodrigues (Neymar: The Perfect Chao) to direct a new feature doc about the high-scoring NBA trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin —collectively known as Run TMC— and how they set the stage for the present-day dynasty of the world-champion Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. -via Deadline / August 9, 2022

"Memphis is going to get their reality check" – Draymond Green Grizzlies have Draymond quoted in their weight room

Kyle Kuzma on the key for the Wizards going into the 2022-23 season on the Draymond Green Show "It's all about chemistry. We're starting that early. We're having a minicamp, we're getting together. That shit is important."

The New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in a deal for Kevin Durant, according to a source, and can put together a compelling package around All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, role players like Herbert Jones, Devonte Graham and Jose Alvarado, and the remaining draft compensation they received from both the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Jrue Holiday trade. -via New York Daily News / August 9, 2022

Michael Scotto: Brooklyn wanted a package that could top the Rudy Gobert package that Utah got for him in the trade with Minnesota. To this point, that market has not materialized. There are some younger guys they’d be open to getting if they were going to move Kevin Durant. Scottie Barnes with Toronto, who has not been put on the table yet. You wondered if Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans could be a guy that’s put on the table? To this point, I’ve heard he’s not been put on the table. I also didn’t see Durant necessarily wanting to go to New Orleans as well. -via HoopsHype / July 28, 2022

There’s a remote chance Miami could make a Bam Adebayo package work that would make dumping Ben Simmons worthwhile for Brooklyn, since the two cannot be on the same team due to a rule prohibiting teams from trading for multiple players on maximum rookie-contract extensions. New Orleans lurks with Brandon Ingram and a draft pick stockpile. -via The Athletic / July 26, 2022

"The showtime lakers they would f—— dominate this era" – Kuz. This was sick to see him give Magic props like this. Kyle Kuzma: Yes they would!

Kyle Kuzma: "We have an opportunity to do something. There should be a lot of motivation, we got a lot of hungry dudes. Brad just got paid and he wants to show the world that he's a winner. You don't think he's sick and tired of everybody saying he's just in DC for the money?"