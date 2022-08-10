“He Has Total Veto Power”: Greg Abbott Takes Control Over Who Will Lead Texas’ Troubled Power Grid, Sources Say

Read full article on original website
KVUE
Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
Governor Abbott Literally has Total Control Over the Texas Power Grid
The Dallas Newsreported that ERCOT’s interim chief executive Brad Jones plans to step down from the position he started over a year ago. He assumed this role after the Texas 2021 winter storm that left homes without power for days and where 246 people died according to the Texas Tribune.
kut.org
Why are Texans’ electricity bills so high right now?
Sandra Edwards was still dealing with damage from Hurricane Harvey, three years earlier, when the winter storm hit in February 2021. Because of the damage, water seeped into her home in Houston's Fifth Ward and froze when the temperatures plunged. "I had icicles from the inside of the house hanging...
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."
"These are the actions of a failed governor who is desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn’t fixed the grid." Democrat candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
Texas to receive millions for transportation projects
getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer, and help with some supply chain issues across the state.
‘Texans Should Watch Their Wallets’: Consumers Left In The Dark About Power Grid Committee’s Recommendations
An obscure state committee voted hastily Wednesday to send a set of recommendations to the Texas Legislature to shore up the state’s power grid. The committee, which most Texans have never heard of, is mostly made up of energy company executives. The State Energy Plan Advisory Committee – appointed...
Beto says, Abbott is "too extreme for Texas."
Abbott banned abortion in cases of rape. Abbott banned abortion in cases of incest. He's too extreme for Texas. We're voting him out. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov., Beto O'Rourke.
False Allegations Of Voter Fraud In 2020 Led To Increased Threats Against Texas Election Workers
A rise in election-related misinformation has led to increased threats and intimidation of election workers in Texas and other states, according to a report released Thursday by a U.S. House committee. A Texas elections administrator from Tarrant County told the committee there was a social media call to “hang him...
fox7austin.com
Texas Tribune looks at Governor Abbott and ERCOT
Governor Greg Abbott's level of involvement in the search for a new CEO for ERCOT and the nonprofit's public communications have surprised a number of sources, according to the Texas Tribune. Energy and economy reporter Mitchell Ferman explains.
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
Texans Get Stuck With Another Abbott Tax
Attention all Texans, in September be prepared to pay yet another “Abbott tax.”. Telephone bills will increase, thanks to a startling high rate adopted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas last month, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s and their own neglect gave them no choice. Due to their...
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County
When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
No one's tracking how big Texas' teacher shortage really is
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You've likely heard about the teacher shortage in Texas.Figuring out how exactly how many teacher positions remain vacant, though, is tough."This is a huge problem," said Eli Melendrez with Texas AFT, a union representing more than 65,000 school employees. Melendrez has been working to figure out exactly how many teacher vacancies there are. It's not easy, in part, he says, because it's not something the state tracks."The most frustrating part is that we know that they can," said Melendrez. "They collect all different kinds of data about, you know, teacher tenure, even teacher ethnicity."To piece...
KXAN
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities. A...
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
What’s Next For Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones?
Aug 5 (Reuters) – A jury in Austin, Texas, decided on Friday that U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre $45.2 million in punitive damages for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, on top of $4.1 million in compensatory damages.
See how much land in Texas is owned by the federal government
The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally owned...
Dallas Observer
Another Battle of the Billboards: Mothers Against Greg Abbott Take on Texas' Governor
Texas’ incumbent Republican governor is touting billboards raised in support of his reelection bid, but a group called Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC has unveiled signs of its own. Earlier this week, Abbott tweeted a photo of a red, white and blue billboard, which thanked him “for supporting parental...
Reform Austin
