ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Díaz Goes Boom; Astros Plate Seven Runs Off All-Star Pérez

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYUZ3_0hBxwlKD00

José Urquidy was taxed early, but his offense jumped all over Martín Pérez for a seven runs in a Houston Astros win.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Martín Pérez cruised through three innings against the Houston Astros on 23 pitches Tuesday, then the All-Star lefty was tasked to face the order for a second time. Despite recent success against Houston and the rest of the league, Pérez didn't carry his dominance into his next two frames. The Astros then went on to slug seven runs.

Trailing by four, José Altuve kickstarted the fourth inning with a single to end the no-hit bid. After a Yuli Gurriel walk, Yordan Álvarez advanced Altuve to third at the cost of a double play.

With two outs and a runner on third, Alex Bregman fell to a full count after seeing three straight balls. The righty took his seventh pitch for ball four as Kyle Tucker followed Bregman with a four-pitch walk of his own.

Aledmys Díaz entered the box with the bases loaded. And as he has done since Michael Brantley's injured list placement, the righty brought offensive heroics in an everyday role.

Díaz smashed his second grand slam of the season, tying the ballgame up at four. Following a go-ahead home run for the Rangers in the top of the fifth, Altuve knotted it up again in the bottom half with a double, scoring Jake Meyers from first.

With all facets of the offense were clicking, Gurriel got under a high sinker in the next at-bat, to score Altuve on a sac fly. Tucker then drove in the Astros' seventh run of the contest in the sixth inning with his first knock of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXEwP_0hBxwlKD00
Houston Astros Starting Pitcher José Urquidy

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Amidst their offensive explosion for five runs, the Rangers snapped José Urquidy's quality start streak at nine. Texas jumped on the right-hander in the first inning as Marcus Semien homered on a 3-0 count after seeing a fourth-straight four-seam fastball.

The offense timed up Urquidy into the third inning. Corey Seager drove home his middle-infield mate Semien on a two-run shot into the Astros' bullpen, and Bubba Thompson singled home a run in the next frame.

And after his offense tied it up in the fourth inning, Urquidy lost that gift only moments later on a solo home run from Adolis García in the fifth.

Nevertheless, Houston secured the lead in the bottom half of the frame, and Urquidy was credited for his 11th win of the season.

Will Smith relieved the Astros' starter in the sixth inning for his highest leverage outing since his acquisition earlier this month. The lefty worked a scoreless inning on 14 pitches without throwing one curveball — that pitch had granted a 2.000 slugging percentage to opposing hitters before he joined the club.

Ryan Pressly made his first appearance since July 31 in the ninth inning. The righty surrendered a leadoff double to the rookie Thompson but closed the door with three straight outs for his 22nd save of the season.

With Tuesday's win, the Astros tied the Yankees for the best record in the American League. Houston owns the tie breaker, making them No. 1 seed for the playoffs if the season ended Wednesday morning.

The Astros look for a series win and the Silver Boot trophy starting at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday. Justin Verlander will take the hill with Rangers right-hander Glenn Otto.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Manger Baker Hopes to Return to Astros Before Weekend
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. McCullers Set to Make the Best Rotation in Baseball Even Better
  4. Astros Are Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'
  5. Seven Astros' Draftees Receive Affiliated Assignments
  6. Astros Prospect Chaidez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week
  7. Astros Prospect Conine Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week
  8. Astros' McCullers Stretches to 86 Pitches in Fourth Rehab Start
  9. Mancini Mania: Behind the Astros' Latest Streak of History
  10. Astros Fall Short in Pitchers' Duel, Split Series with Guardians

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million

Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Sports
FOX Sports

Athletics aim to break slide in game against the Astros

Oakland Athletics (41-71, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (72-41, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (1-5, 7.63 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (8-8, 3.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -343, Athletics +271; over/under is 8 1/2...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Bubba Thompson
Person
José Altuve
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Michael Brantley
ClutchPoints

Trey Mancini’s role for Astros amid Michael Brantley injury update revealed

The Houston Astros originally acquired Trey Mancini to be an extra bat in an already impressive lineup. His goal was to simply smash baseballs all over Minute Maid Park. However, Mancini’s role may have just changed with the recent Michael Brantley injury news. Brantley is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Astros’ GM James Click shared what Mancini’s new role may be moving forward, per Mark Berman.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#D Az Goes Boom#Rangers
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
443
Followers
189
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy