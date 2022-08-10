(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO