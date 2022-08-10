ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

knsiradio.com

Lane Changes To Highway 23 Project Between Richmond and Paynesville

(KNSI) – Traffic through a construction zone to widen parts of Highway 23 to four lanes has been rerouted to a newly paved section. The North Gap project started in March and has caused road closures and detours through a nine-mile construction zone between Richmond and Paynesville. Construction Project Manager Mike Klasen says the biggest goal of the project is improving safety.
RICHMOND, MN
fox9.com

2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways

(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
VIRGINIA, MN
MIX 94.9

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
willmarradio.com

Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash

WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
WACONIA, MN
#Mndot
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
NewsBreak
Traffic
MIX 94.9

The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud

Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
NEW LONDON, MN
WJON

Update: Missing Mille Lacs County Girl Found Safe

ONAMIA -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says a missing girl has been found safe. Eleven-year-old Jaelyn Campbell was reported missing in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township near Onamia. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage" on it, black jeans...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

4 abandoned puppies found in a bucket in Willmar

Four puppies were abandoned in a bucket in Willmar, Minnesota. The puppies, found at Robbin's Island Regional Park, are being cared for by Hawk's Creek Animal Shelter, which is urging whomever abandoned the dogs to come forward with information. "They are very healthy and we know that there is a...
WILLMAR, MN
Bring Me The News

Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old

The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers

STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
STILLWATER, MN

