knsiradio.com
Lane Changes To Highway 23 Project Between Richmond and Paynesville
(KNSI) – Traffic through a construction zone to widen parts of Highway 23 to four lanes has been rerouted to a newly paved section. The North Gap project started in March and has caused road closures and detours through a nine-mile construction zone between Richmond and Paynesville. Construction Project Manager Mike Klasen says the biggest goal of the project is improving safety.
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
One Person Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash North of Twin Cities
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a pickup truck struck a guardrail on I-35 Friday afternoon in Chisago County. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated the pickup was traveling south on the interstate around 12:15 p.m near Wyoming when it struck the right guardrail and then rolled into the left median.
willmarradio.com
Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash
WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
fox9.com
Historic steamboat on Lake Minnetonka looking for new place to launch
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - In the land of 10,000 lakes, few are as popular as Lake Minnetonka. On a typical day, you'll find boats of all shapes and sizes, but recently, one of the most recognizable has been conspicuously absent. "She really is an icon for this community and...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Prolific speeder charged in crash that killed woman, 75, in Plymouth
A Minnesota man who has an extensive history of speeding has been charged in a crash that killed a 75-year-old woman in Plymouth. Christopher Keyes, 44, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide by operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Court records show Keyes...
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
fox9.com
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with boat being hauled on Hwy 371 in Nisswa
NISSWA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a boat being hauled by a driver on Highway 371 in north-central Minnesota. The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday in the City of Nisswa, north of Brainerd. Troopers say the motorcyclist,...
Tragic barn fire sheds light on animal abuse in Minnesota
Earlier this summer, 200,000 hens died in a massive fire at Forsman Farms, an egg farm in Wright County. The birds trapped inside the barn suffered excruciating deaths, their flesh melting away as they frantically searched for a way out of their cages. Tragic barn fires like this one are...
Update: Missing Mille Lacs County Girl Found Safe
ONAMIA -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says a missing girl has been found safe. Eleven-year-old Jaelyn Campbell was reported missing in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township near Onamia. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage" on it, black jeans...
4 abandoned puppies found in a bucket in Willmar
Four puppies were abandoned in a bucket in Willmar, Minnesota. The puppies, found at Robbin's Island Regional Park, are being cared for by Hawk's Creek Animal Shelter, which is urging whomever abandoned the dogs to come forward with information. "They are very healthy and we know that there is a...
Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old
The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
