Tracy McGrady on Rudy Gobert's lack of offensive moves: What the f--- are you doing in the offseason?

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
“This is what I’ve been wondering, what the f— are you doing in the offseason?” Tracy McGrady said of Rudy Gobert. “Like, what is your workout? I was so mad at Rudy when they were playing against the [Houston] Rockets one year bro and Chris Paul was guarding him in the post. I was mad as s—. He couldn’t do nothing. Bro you’re 7’2″, and a point guard is guarding you. He had no moves.”

StatMuse @statmuse

The youngest player to record

30 PTS — LeBron James

40 PTS — LeBron James

50 PTS — Brandon Jennings

60 PTS — Devin Booker

10 REB — Tracy McGrady

15 REB — Tracy McGrady

10 AST — LeBron James

15 AST — LeBron James

Double-Double — Tracy McGrady

Triple-Double — Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/1Ijr5F3qz03:30 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert is playing for France in Eurobasket this September.

Here are some offensive clips of Gobert in France’s preparation game against the Netherlands. One thing that stands out is France using Gobert as a screener from the elbows, rather than lifting from the dunker spot. pic.twitter.com/TJ4Z4maUAq2:02 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players with 10,000 points before turning 25:

Lebron James

Kevin Durant

Carmelo Anthony

Kobe Bryant

Tracy McGrady

Buckets. pic.twitter.com/YoUzqB7VnC11:31 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Gobert, Williams III early betting favorites to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/08/gob…10:04 AM

Funko, the pop culture and lifestyle brand that creates vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush collectibles, apparel and more, is going back to the past to celebrate the iconic magazine SLAM Magazine with a new collection featuring five equally iconic NBA stars. The chosen players are Jason Williams, Shawn Kemp, Tracy McGrady, Ray Allen, and Tim Duncan. Kemp’s SLAM cover dates back to 1994, Tracy McGrady’s cover magazine hit newsstands in 2000, and the trio of Williams, Allen, and Duncan saw theirs released in 2005. -via boardroom.tv / July 21, 2022

After more than two decades with The Three Stripes — dating back to his breakout summer session at ABCD Camp where he leapt from a last-place 175th ranking, to the No. 1 player in the country and an eventual 1997 NBA lottery pick — “T-Mac” told a crowd that he’s in a “rocky” place with the only brand he’s ever known. “I’ve been with Adidas for 25 years — I think we’re coming to an end,” McGrady transparently said on Thursday at the Hashtag Sports conference in Las Vegas. -via boardroom.tv / July 18, 2022

It’s far too soon to tell if Adidas would continue to retro T-Mac models without any official association with McGrady, which would likely similarly launch under a revamped model name. As it stands, the “rocky” relationship between the two clearly has the partnership in the balance. “The treatment that I’ve gotten from them over the last ten years, it is what it is,” McGrady added with a sigh. “I deserve better. So yeah, I think it’s coming to an end.” -via boardroom.tv / July 18, 2022

According to multiple NBA executives who’ve spoken to the Jazz about trading for Donovan Mitchell, Utah is seeking as many draft picks as possible and isn’t prioritizing win-now players. Utah is looking to land a bigger haul for Mitchell than the Rudy Gobert trade that netted four first-round picks and 2022 first-rounder Walker Kessler from Minnesota, league sources told HoopsHype. There’s a belief it’ll take five or even six first-round draft picks to land Mitchell. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2022

KAT said y’all are championship or bust team this year, you agree and why? Anthony Edwards: For sure. Adding Rudy puts that pressure on us. I agree with that. -via complex.com / August 2, 2022

Rudy Gobert, who could form a dream duo with the Sixers big man, is rather diplomatic. “He’s an incredible player. There are lots of things to think about. Joel is a unique player and we have a team that is already well-knit. A group that lives well together. You have to see how it might work for the group.” -via BasketNews / August 2, 2022

