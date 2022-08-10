Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
They were in a 'doomed love triangle.' Eventually, it killed them.
"Fire of Love" is the unexpected romance film of the summer.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Megan Thee Stallion to Drop Sophomore Album ‘Traumazine’ Amid Ongoing Label Issues
Before her album announcement on Thursday morning, Megan thanked her “hotties” on Twitter for the love and support she’s received through what she has described as lingering label issues ahead of her release. More from Variety. Megan Thee Stallion Details Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: 'He Said, 'Dance,...
Weezer Cancels Broadway Residency, Citing ‘Low Ticket Sales’ and ‘High Expenses’
Nineties alt-rock mainstays Weezer have cancelled their upcoming Broadway residency intended to promote their ongoing SZNZ project — an ambitious year-long, four-EP release cycle corresponding with each season. The residency, which was announced in June, was scheduled to begin September 13. According to a post by frontman Rivers Cuomo...
‘Abcdefu’ Singer GAYLE to Join Israeli Pop Star Noa Kirel at Tel Aviv Concert (EXCLUSIVE)
The singer GAYLE, whose “abcdefu” is among the most-consumed songs of 2022, will join Israeli pop star Noa Kirel onstage at her Aug. 24 concert at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park. Both singers are signed to Atlantic Records. It will mark Gayle’s first time in Israel. With 35,000 expected to attend, Kirel will take the stage previously headlined by the likes of Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 and Jennifer Lopez. This fall, Justin Bieber and OneRepublic are scheduled to perform at the outdoor venue. The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Kirel will compete on behalf of Israel in the 2023...
The week in TV: Tom Daley: Illegal to Be Me; The Academy; A League of Their Own; Good Grief – review
The diver visits the most homophobic countries in the Commonwealth; young footballers dream big; and Richard Coles fathoms bereavement around the world
Hot Chip: Freakout/ Release review – trying hard to be funky
The British dance-pop favourites make forays into the wilder side, but their mellow tempo prevails
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
