Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Hendricks County deputies injured in pursuit of domestic violence suspect
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A 51-year-old Avon man, accused of domestic violence, was arrested on nearly a dozen preliminary charges for a Monday police chase that left two deputies injured. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office said both deputies were released from the hospital late Monday afternoon. Hendricks County sheriff's...
WTHR
Baby's death on May 6 determined to be homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that a baby's death in early May has become a homicide case following an autopsy. Early on the morning of May 6, 2022, IMPD East District officers were called to the LaQuinta motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.
Kidnapped woman and children rescued in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman and two children were rescued in Boone County after police said a man was holding them against their will. Around 6:20 a.m. Friday, a good Samaritan called 911 about three people, kidnapped out of Lawrence, who were at a rest area along I-65 in Boone County.
Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio-based Swenson's Drive-In sends food truck to celebrate new Avon location build
AVON, Ind. — You'll soon be able to get "the best burger in Ohio" right here in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is opening a location in Avon. It's the first drive-in they've planned outside of Ohio in their 88-year history. You can try it out as soon as Monday.
East side neighborhood waits weeks for trash pick-up as DPW battles staffing shortage
INDIANAPOLIS — For several weeks, people around Marion County have reported their trash not being picked up by the city. Most recently, neighbors near 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue have noticed their trash cans overflowing. “It’s just getting worse,” said Jeff Fleming. “We can’t leave this trash on the...
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
Mobile central Indiana barbershop provides unique experience out of an RV
INDIANAPOLIS — New Element Barber opened in central Indiana in 2020, bringing the barbershop experience inside an RV. Antwain "Kuts" Booker, who has been cutting hair his entire career, took on this venture to bring his barbershop experience to different communities in central Indiana. "I want to change that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHR
Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
IndyGo plans to expand fleet, build garage with $33 million federal grant
INDIANAPOLIS — The state's largest public transportation provider is getting a big grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. IndyGo plans to use the $33 million to expand with a new garage at its east campus headquarters. The new building will allow them to store more vehicles while expanding...
Riley School Program helps Avon junior battling cancer keep up with classwork
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of students across Indiana are now back in classrooms, but for kids getting treatment at Riley Children's Hospital, back to school looks a little different. The Riley School Program works with children K-12 to help them with schoolwork and make sure they can keep up with...
Butler launches teacher-led training program to help new educators
INDIANAPOLIS — With so many teacher openings and emergency permits, Butler University is launching a program to offer teachers support. It is a teacher-led training to help equip newly hired educators succeed in the classroom. The program offers basic insight on lesson planning, classroom management, developmental theory and assessment from long-time teachers across the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air Force veteran from Fishers celebrates 100th birthday in the air
It's never too late to carry out old passions. Just ask Jim Reynolds of Fishers. Jim, who turns 100 later this year, was called to active duty in February 1943 as a navigation cadet for the United States Air Force. He quickly become what he called a "very happy military...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0