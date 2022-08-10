ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Baby's death on May 6 determined to be homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that a baby's death in early May has become a homicide case following an autopsy. Early on the morning of May 6, 2022, IMPD East District officers were called to the LaQuinta motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Kidnapped woman and children rescued in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman and two children were rescued in Boone County after police said a man was holding them against their will. Around 6:20 a.m. Friday, a good Samaritan called 911 about three people, kidnapped out of Lawrence, who were at a rest area along I-65 in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
West Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Purdue University#Buick
WTHR

Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WTHR

Butler launches teacher-led training program to help new educators

INDIANAPOLIS — With so many teacher openings and emergency permits, Butler University is launching a program to offer teachers support. It is a teacher-led training to help equip newly hired educators succeed in the classroom. The program offers basic insight on lesson planning, classroom management, developmental theory and assessment from long-time teachers across the state.
MARION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy