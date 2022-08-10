ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

PhillyBite

Classic Italian Dishes Ralph’s Italian Restaurant

- Ralph’s Italian restaurant, located at 760 S 9th Street, is an iconic Philadelphia institution in the Italian market, operating for over 100 years. It is considered the oldest Italian restaurant in the country. Ralph's Italian Restaurant. Ralph's is owned and operated by the fourth and fifth generations of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

Everything NOT Allowed Inside The Beach Concert In AC, NJ, This Weekend

The most fabulous three-day weekend of the summer in South Jersey is FINALLY here!. The TidalWave Music Festival kicks off Friday, August 12th right on the beach in the Atlantic City! The doors open around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, so if you haven't started getting your gear together, you better hop to it. Before you start packing your day bag, you should probably know what you're actually allowed to bring into the show with you.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ’s, Most Popular Diner Revealed

If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
WILDWOOD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Blake Shelton Will Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023

Year three of the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood is going to be off the hook!. We're excited to announce the first headliner for next year's festival on the Wildwood Beach will be Blake Shelton!. One of country music's biggest hitmaker, he's also the star of TV's the voice...
WILDWOOD, NJ
philasun.com

Zakia Blain celebrates 10 years of FBF Body with Fit Girl Fresh Weekend

Chester native Zakia Blain began her journey to entrepreneurship unconventionally. Originally a teacher in the Philadelphia School District, Blain was led to her calling after getting a life-changing diagnosis of a brain disorder called Chiari malformation. Chiari malformation is classified as a condition that occurs when brain tissue extends into the spinal cavity, with symptoms that range from headaches, loss of memory, vertigo, numbness of hands and feet, imbalance and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Award Winners for 2022 Ocean City Baby Parade

The 112th annual Ocean City Baby Parade was held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 with 65 entries featuring children ages 10 and under traveling the Ocean City Boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats. Award winners are as follows:. Bamberger Award. Number: #201. Names: Arabella Czabator & Juliet Czabator. Theme:...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
