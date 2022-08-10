Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PhillyBite
Classic Italian Dishes Ralph’s Italian Restaurant
- Ralph’s Italian restaurant, located at 760 S 9th Street, is an iconic Philadelphia institution in the Italian market, operating for over 100 years. It is considered the oldest Italian restaurant in the country. Ralph's Italian Restaurant. Ralph's is owned and operated by the fourth and fifth generations of...
Top 6: Best spots to visit in Atlantic City
Jessica Boyington shares her Top 6 spots in Atlantic City for you to visit before the summer ends.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Locks Down Two Philly Locations
The lauded dumpling distributor will begin setting up shop in Philadelphia later this year and early next
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything NOT Allowed Inside The Beach Concert In AC, NJ, This Weekend
The most fabulous three-day weekend of the summer in South Jersey is FINALLY here!. The TidalWave Music Festival kicks off Friday, August 12th right on the beach in the Atlantic City! The doors open around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, so if you haven't started getting your gear together, you better hop to it. Before you start packing your day bag, you should probably know what you're actually allowed to bring into the show with you.
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
Munchie's Ice Cream is a family-run spot that stays open late for sweet snacks
Twenty-three-year-old Alyssa Cuculino used the winnings from a 50-50 raffle to start Munchies Ice Cream, a chilled-out snack stop that stays open until midnight most nights of the week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Iron Chef Garces Grand Opens Buena Onda with Giant Burrito Cutting
The new locations coming start with this first one in Rittenhouse neighborhood
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together...
BagelFresh Deli & Grill Grand Opening in Robbinsville, NJ Thursday
If you're in the Robbinsville area today (Thursday, August 11th) make sure to stop by and check out the new BagelFresh Deli & Grill in town. The Grand Opening is happening at 5pm tonight, with refreshments for the community, according to Bagelfresh Deli & Grill franchise owner, Joe Sellari. There...
The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ’s, Most Popular Diner Revealed
If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blake Shelton Will Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023
Year three of the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood is going to be off the hook!. We're excited to announce the first headliner for next year's festival on the Wildwood Beach will be Blake Shelton!. One of country music's biggest hitmaker, he's also the star of TV's the voice...
philasun.com
Zakia Blain celebrates 10 years of FBF Body with Fit Girl Fresh Weekend
Chester native Zakia Blain began her journey to entrepreneurship unconventionally. Originally a teacher in the Philadelphia School District, Blain was led to her calling after getting a life-changing diagnosis of a brain disorder called Chiari malformation. Chiari malformation is classified as a condition that occurs when brain tissue extends into the spinal cavity, with symptoms that range from headaches, loss of memory, vertigo, numbness of hands and feet, imbalance and more.
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
shorelocalnews.com
Award Winners for 2022 Ocean City Baby Parade
The 112th annual Ocean City Baby Parade was held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 with 65 entries featuring children ages 10 and under traveling the Ocean City Boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats. Award winners are as follows:. Bamberger Award. Number: #201. Names: Arabella Czabator & Juliet Czabator. Theme:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
End of an Era in Lavallette, NJ: Joe Pesci’s Waterfront Mansion Demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
billypenn.com
100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin
Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0